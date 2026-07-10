SEE: Noah Cyrus Recovers Like a Pro After Falling Onstage

Noah Cyrus made a smooth recovery and finished her performance like a pro after suffering an onstage fall during her set at Saskatchewan Jazz Festival earlier this week.

@tmz Guess “All Falls Down,” even Noah Cyrus … because she took a spill on the stage during one of her performances! 🫥🫢 ♬ original sound – TMZ

The 26-year-old appeared to get her foot caught in her long skirt while performing the song “I Just Want a Lover” from her debut studio album “The Hardest Part,” which was released in 2022.

Noah took the mistake in stride, sitting on the floor for a moment to adjust her shoe and good-naturedly joking, “Please put that on TikTok.”

“Hannah Montana” fans will remember Noah as the jubilant little sister of Miley Cyrus who used to frequently walk red carpets at her big sister’s side during the sensation’s unforgettable Disney run.

Getty Noah and Miley Cyrus pose together in 2017.

As an adult, Noah has forged her own creative path as a soulful musician whose unique style shows shades of indie pop, country, and folk influences. Her biggest streaming success to date is the mournful acoustic ballad “July” from her May 2020 EP “THE END OF EVERYTHING.”

This Is Not Noah Cyrus’ 1st Time Taking a Tumble Onstage

This is not the first time Noah has tripped seemingly as a result of the long skirts she favors for her performances. Back in October 2025, she fell while performing a show in Seattle. She immediately transitioned into an on-the-floor dance move, and later showed her sense of humor by “liking” a clip of the mishap which was posted by the Instagram fanpage @noahcyrusgermany.

Noah Cyrus Says Ben Howard Inspired Her to Start Writing Songs

“Oats in the Water” singer Ben Howard was mentioned by Noah as an artist who greatly influenced her creative journey in a 2022 interview with The Line of Best Fit.

They say she called him “one of the reasons I am a musician” and added, “I adore him, and he inspired me so much that it made me want to start writing songs.”

A lightbulb moment happened when Noah saw Howard in concert in 2018. “I had never really fallen in love with someone’s musicianship and artistry before. I had seen it happen with people in my family, but I had never experienced that myself,” she explained.

It was after this show that Noah wrote her first song, saying the move “shocked” her whole family as well as herself. She then began honing her craft by playing in coffee shops for fun.

Miley Cyrus Recently Opened Up About Family Feud On Which She & Noah Were on Opposite Sides

The Cyrus family famously went through a period of rocky ups and downs in which Noah seemed to side with her father Billy Ray Cyrus, while Miley remained aligned with their mother, Tish.

Miley recently spoke out about the feud in a July 2026 appearance on the podcast “Reclaiming With Monica Lewinsky.” She explained, “A dark decade. Yeah, we had one of those. Half of us weren’t speaking to each other at one point.”

Miley says the family’s troubles are behind them, revealing, “We cleaned all that up,” before adding that seeing her family members reopen the lines of communication was an important part of her year.