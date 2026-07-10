Ariana Madix reacts to first Emmy nomination while filming ‘Love Island USA’ in Fiji

Ariana Madix has another reason to celebrate as Season 8 of Peacock’s Love Island USA nears its finale. The host earned her first Primetime Emmy nomination Thursday for outstanding host for a reality or reality competition program.

Madix joins a competitive field that includes RuPaul Charles of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Alan Cumming of The Traitors, Kristen Kish of Top Chef and Jeff Probst of Survivor.

The nomination marks another milestone for Madix, who replaced Sarah Hyland as host beginning with Season 6. Since taking over the role, she has become a familiar face for viewers as Love Island USA continues to grow in popularity.

Getty Ariana Madix during New Year’s Eve Party Like A Royal Celebrations at Atlantis Paradise Island, The Bahamas

Madix learned about the nomination while filming the final episodes of Season 8 in Fiji.

“I was dead asleep. It was 4:30 in the morning here,” Madix told The Hollywood Reporter. “And my room phone, not my cell phone, started ringing and as an anxious person, that is terrifying.”

The unexpected call turned into a celebration after she learned she had received her first Emmy nomination.

“I know there’s kind of this joke that people make of it’s just an honor to be nominated, but it is so true,” she told the outlet. “It’s such a huge honor to be nominated, especially to be nominated in the category where these are people who are the absolute best at what they do.”

Madix reacts to Emmy nomination

Madix also celebrated the news on Instagram, where she said she “cried tears of happiness” after receiving the nomination.

“My career has been such a journey and I’m grateful for every step,” she wrote. “I know an Instagram caption can’t fully capture my appreciation but it’s so amazing and overwhelming.”

She also thanked the Love Island USA production team, the Islanders, her management team, family and friends, and the Television Academy while congratulating her fellow nominees.

The nomination comes after several years of career changes for Madix. She starred on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules for 11 seasons before her profile grew significantly during the 2023 cheating scandal that fans dubbed “Scandoval.” She later left the series after Bravo announced it would continue with a new cast.

‘Love Island USA’ continues to grow

Madix joined Love Island USA as host for Season 6 and has remained with the dating series for the past three seasons. During that time, the show has expanded its audience and become one of Peacock’s most talked-about reality programs.

Getty Ariana Madix attends the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, CA

Before Season 8 premiered, Madix reflected on the show’s continued success.

“There’s so many factors that have gone into the success of the show and the show really taking off when I became host, so I’d love to think that I’m kind of part of the fabric of that,” she said. “When you look at all the things, it’s really a perfect storm of factors that have really helped the show take off. And of course, if I can be one of the lightning bolts in that storm, that’s amazing!”

Madix remains in Fiji as Love Island USA films its final episodes. She will learn whether she takes home her first Emmy when the awards take place later this year.