‘Modern Family’ Star Sofía Vergara Stuns in Italy Celebrating Her Birthday

Today is Sofía Vergara‘s birthday and she looks absolutely gorgeous soaking up the sun on holiday. The Colombian-American actress and America’s Got Talent judge, now 54, shared a carousel of snaps to her Instagram page to mark the occasion, where she’s celebrating with her loved ones by the Italian coast.

In the snaps Sofía is wearing a beautiful bodycon dress with a flared bottom. It features a black and white geometric pattern all over as well as a small cut out detail at the bust. The star’s hourglass figure pops in the fitted gown, showcasing her timeless beauty, and she’s left her natural brunette hair to freely flow down her back.

Sofía finished the look off with a pair of chic sunglasses, a round silver statement necklace and a brown beach-style bag.

The actress simply captioned the post with an assortment of emojis including a birthday cake, the Italian flag and four red love hearts.

Another duo of snaps from the trip show Sofía in a pretty red dress with colorful flower and foliage patterns all over it. The outfit is a similar style to the other dress Sofía posed up a storm wearing, being in a bodycon style that hugs her curves while also featuring a looser skirt around the legs that finishes in a slight flare. However this gown instead features a scooped neckline and spaghetti straps.

Posing on a stone staircase looking very model-esque Sofía finished off outfit number two with a small beige beaded bag, stud earrings and smokey eyeshadow.

She penned a variation of the same caption to accompany the post, featuring the Italian flag, a birthday cake and a red heart emoji.

Birthday Wishes

Friends and fans rushed to the post’s comments section to say Happy Birthday to Sofía, with one fan saying: “What a beautiful dress, happy birthday!!,” followed by emojis of a love heart and a flame.

A second shared: “Honestly more beautiful every day.”

A third added: “Happy birthday Sofía Vergara.”

Sofía’s cousin Mariana also posted a comment of her own, leaving a singular flame emoji.

About The Star

Sofía began her career as a model back in Colombia before breaking into the world of television in the 90s and 2000s. Her major catapult into stardom came in 2009 when she began performing the role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family, all the way up until 2020.

The breakout role earned Sofía four Emmy nominations as well as four nominations in the Golden Globes. She also won a People’s Choice Award in 2020 for her work on the show.

Additional honors the star received from being part of the program included a nomination for Best Actress in Television by the Imagen Foundation Awards in 2016, and in 2013 Sofía was named as Actress of the Year by the Glamour Awards.

Today Sofía serves as a judge on America’s Got Talent alongside Howie Mandel, Mel B and Simon Cowell. SHe has been a member of the judging panel since the show’s 15th season, and is currently judging on season 21.