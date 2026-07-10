Royal Romance, Christmas Magic & an All-New Premiere Await Fans on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow— July 11

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Saturday, July 11. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” and “Reba,” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘A Royal Christmas Crush’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Ava accepts the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel which leads her to a surprise whirlwind romance with the most important guest of all, the Royal Prince himself.

Starring Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar.

“A Royal Christmas Crush” premiered on July 8, 2023.

‘A Little Christmas Charm’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Holly, a jewelry designer finds a lost charm bracelet and teams up with investigative reporter Greg in hopes of finding the owner and returning it by Christmas Eve.

Starring Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny.

“A Little Christmas Charm” premiered on December 6, 2020.

‘A Christmas Detour’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Two New York City-bound travelers find themselves inextricably linked when a snowstorm reroutes them to an airport hotel in Buffalo. Ever the eternal optimist and hopeless romantic, Paige desperately needs to find a way back home to meet her fiancee’s parents before her forthcoming wedding. And it’s somehow up to fellow passenger Dylan MacKenzie, who is permanently soured on romance following a recent heartbreak. Yet Dylan somehow rises to the occasion to become Paige’s chivalrous helpmate. The pair are joined on this misadventure by an older couple named Frank and Maxine trying to get to Connecticut. As their madcap journey ensues, our foursome will find plenty of surprises in store.

Starring Candace Cameron Bure and Paul Greene.

“A Christmas Detour” premiered on November 28, 2015.

‘Christmas at the Plaza’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): With Christmas approaching in New York City, Jessica, an archival historian enmeshed in a declining romantic relationship, is hired to create an exhibition honoring the history of Christmas at The Plaza Hotel. There, she meets Nick, a handsome decorator who’s been commissioned to deck out the iconic landmark. When they’re paired together to prepare the exhibition, they wind up enjoying a host of holiday traditions together and find themselves falling for each other. Tensions soon rise as Jessica must figure out her romantic priorities and decide with whom she’ll ultimately spend Christmas at The Plaza.

Starring Elizabeth Henstridge, Ryan Paevey, Bruce Davison and Julia Duffy.

“Christmas at the Plaza” premiered on November 29, 2019.

‘A Bramble House Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): While settling his father’s estate, Finn Conrad becomes suspicious as to why the man left a nurse $50,000. His dad knew her for less than two months before he died. Just before Christmas, Finn wants what to reclaim what he considers his family’s money, going undercover to investigate the bed and breakfast the nurse has recently taken over. When Finn meets Willa, he discovers she’s not a conniving gold digger at all, but a woman in need who put the money to good use. When she discovers his true identity, will it keep Willa from ever trusting him again?

Starring Autumn Reeser, David Haydn-Jones and Teryl Rothery.

“A Bramble House Christmas” premiered on November 19, 2017.

‘A Christmas Carousel’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When Lila is hired by the Royal Family of Ancadia to restore their carousel as a surprise present for the prince’s niece, she works with him side-by-side to complete it by Christmas. Along the way, they learn they’re more similar than they would have thought and also help each other realize the path in life their hearts want them to follow.

Stars Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe.

“A Christmas Carousel” premiered on December 19, 2020.

‘Miracle in Bethlehem, PA’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Successful and fiercely independent, Mary Ann Brubeck adopts a baby girl to raise on her own just before Christmas. Due to weather, she and the baby get stuck in Bethlehem, PA for the holidays. When there is no room at the inn, her only option is to stay with the innkeeper’s brother Joe, a quintessential bachelor who lives in a house that he treats like a barn. As Mary Ann learns the value of community by spending time with Joe’s family and participating in the local church’s Christmas events, Joe starts getting his act together with new motivation…and the two begin to see each other in a new light.

Starring Laura Vandervoort and Benjamin Ayres.

“Miracle in Bethlehem, PA” premiered on December 21, 2023.

‘O Little Christmas Market’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): An artist’s fights to saves her town’s beloved Christmas market from a developer but a budding romance with the architect tied to the deal may help bring about a Christmas miracle.

Starring Katherine Barrell and Stephen Huszar.

“O Little Christmas Market” premiered on July 11, 2026.

‘Holiday Hotline’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): After leaving London, Abby connects with an anonymous caller while working at a cooking hotline. The caller is single dad “John” who Abby unknowingly has become smitten with in real life.

Starring Emily Tennant and Niall Matter.

“Holiday Hotline” premiered on November 19, 2023.