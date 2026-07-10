Hallmark’s Emilie Ullerup On Harsh Reality Of Auditioning In Hollywood

Many people head to Hollywood seeking their dream role, including Hallmark star Emilie Ullerup. However, endless auditions don’t guarantee the perfect acting career and it can be difficult to get hired for an acting role.

Emilie is best known for her role as Dale in the “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” movie series, and as Bree on “Chesapeake Shores.” She also featured in “Missing The Boat” with Kristoffer Polaha.

While she is hugely popular as a Hallmark star, she recently opened up on her Instagram page to give an insight into gaining a dream role in Hollywood. Ullerup gave her fans and followers an update on her auditions in the past 16 months, and has revealed that while she has attended and filmed 40 auditions, she only nabbed one acting role.

Emilie Ullerup on auditions in Hollywood

“Nobody tells you the ratio going in. If they did, half of us would quit before we started,” Emilie wrote in her Instagram post. “There’s no version of this where ‘better’ always wins. This business isn’t a meritocracy. It’s alchemy, and you rarely get to see the recipe. This is the hardest part for me. No matter the work I’ve put in, the resume I’ve built, the business seems to run on ‘I don’t give a damn. Now bend down and kiss the ring.’”

Ullerup’s post continued, “’Do the work, then let it go, stop thinking about it’ is the advice we get. But we aren’t robots. Pretending the silence afterward doesn’t sit in your chest for days is ludicrous. Nobody talks about how much energy it takes to keep believing in something that more often than not responds with a ‘no.’”

“Maybe the problem was never how much we believed in ourselves. Maybe it’s a business that asks for that much belief and gives so little back. Even saying this much feels like breaking a rule. We’re supposed to be #grateful. #blessed. Never just tired. I’m not saying whether or not it’s worth it. I’m still here. Always believing. But also damn tired,” Emilie continued. The Hallmark star ended her post with the hashtags, #actor #theresnobusinesslikeshowbusiness.

Hallmark Stars React To Emilie’s Post

Getty Hallmark star Emilie Ullerup (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

Among the followers in the comments to the post, Hallmark star Sharon Lawrence praised her words. “Deep truth eloquently told. Your commitment to both those values and qualities are what make you an artist the moves us. Regardless of the conditions of our industry, this is evergreen. You will always be a gifted and valued storyteller, dear Emilie. Thank you for being a brave one,” Lawrence wrote.

Fellow “Chesapeake Shores” star Meghan Ory was quick to respond to Ullerup’s post, writing simply, “You are amazing.”

A fellow actor @chantalperron’ thanked Ullerup for her post, writing, “Gratitude for sharing this eloquent post. 25years in and ….yup. And I am grateful a booking crossed with mine. You’re delicious!!!”

Another fellow “Chesapeake Shores” star commented by simply choosing a bullseye emoji to confirm she is on point.

Among her followers, @darlenet8 wrote, “This post is a gift to actors everywhere! Thank you.” Canadian actress, Leah Gibson, also praised Emilie for her work. “Love you babe! So relatable! You are not alone in this! One of the greater fallacies for us these days is that we are. You are unbelievably talented.”

Meanwhile, Emilie’s fans should note that she is one of 18 stars on the feel-good network setting sail this year on the Hallmark Christmas Cruise. It may be hard to win at auditions, but this lady has more than proven her worth as an actress.