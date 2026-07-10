Who Is Krista Sulaica? 5 Fast Facts About the ‘Little Singles’ Reality Star

Krista Sulaica joined TLC’s “Little Singles” hoping to find love, but her journey quickly became more complicated than she expected. As friendships, romance, and unexpected drama unfold throughout the season, viewers are learning more about one of the show’s breakout stars. With that in mind, here are five fast facts about the “Little Singles” reality star.

1. Krista Sulaica Is One of the Five Stars of TLC’S ‘Little Singles’

Hailing from Lake Orion, Michigan, 31-year-old Krista Sulaica stands 3 feet 11 inches tall and is one of the five stars of TLC’s new reality series “Little Singles,” which premiered on June 15, 2026. The series follows five friends with achondroplasia as they travel to Palm Springs, California, where they navigate dating, friendships, and new experiences while searching for love.

Krista met her close-knit group of friends through the Little People of America Conference. The friend group includes John, Sammy, JJ, Steph, and Krista. Throughout the season, viewers get an inside look at the group’s adventures as they support one another, explore new relationships, and make unforgettable memories together.

2. Krista Sulaica Is a Content Creator

Before joining TLC’s “Little Singles,” Krista Sulaica built a successful career as a content creator, amassing more than 170,000 followers on Instagram and over 525,000 followers on TikTok by sharing videos about her life and experiences.

Appearing on reality television has been a longtime dream for Krista. Reflecting on the opportunity, she shared, “I’ve been dreaming about this moment since I was a little girl. I used to watch shows like “Little People, Big World,” and I would think to myself, ‘One day, that’s going to be me.'”

Now, with “Little Singles,” Krista is getting the chance to share her story with viewers while documenting her friendships, dating journey, and life on screen.

3. Krista Sulaica Goes Grocery Shopping for the First Time on Season 1

Krista faces one of her biggest fears early in the first season of “Little Singles” when she goes grocery shopping for the first time alongside her group of friends. Although the group attracts curious stares from other shoppers, Krista is determined to push past her anxiety and embrace the experience.

During the outing, John Ferguson shows Krista how to safely climb the grocery store shelves to reach items that are out of reach, helping her gain confidence along the way. With the support of her friends, Krista learns to focus less on what others may think and more on enjoying the experience.

4. Krista Sulaica Finds Herself in a Love Triangle

Play

Although Krista traveled to Palm Springs hoping to find love, she never expected to find herself at the center of a complicated love triangle involving two of her close friends. Early in the season, Sammy Replogle begins pursuing a romantic relationship with Krista. However, unbeknownst to Krista, Sammy had already been involved in a no-strings-attached relationship with Steph Vrettakos before the Palm Springs trip.

Play

As Sammy and Krista grow closer, Steph struggles with her lingering feelings for Sammy. In an effort to create some distance between the pair, Steph arranges for Krista to meet another potential love interest, Anthony. The complicated dynamic quickly creates tension within the friend group, adding another layer of drama to the Palm Springs getaway as everyone navigates their evolving relationships.

5. Krista Sulaica Is Looking for Love on ‘Little Singles’

Play

Like the rest of the cast, Krista joined “Little Singles” hoping to find a meaningful relationship. Although her complicated love triangle with Sammy and Steph, along with her introduction to Anthony, creates unexpected challenges early in the season, Krista remains open to finding the right person.

Whether she finds lasting love or simply gains a fresh perspective on dating, Krista’s journey is one of the season’s central storylines. Fans can follow her search for love when new episodes of “Little Singles” air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.