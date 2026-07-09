Who Is Stephanie Vrettakos? 5 Fast Facts About the ‘Little Singles’ Reality Star

Stephanie Vrettakos isn’t afraid to speak her mind, and that’s exactly what makes her one of the standout stars of TLC’s “Little Singles.” As she navigates friendship, romance, and unexpected drama during the Palm Springs getaway, viewers are getting to know Steph on a whole new level. With that in mind, here are five fast facts about the “Little Singles” star.

1. Stephanie Vrettakos Is One of the Five Stars of TLC’S ‘Little Singles’

Hailing from Ellicott City, Maryland, 32-year-old Stephanie “Steph” Vrettakos is one of the five stars of TLC’s new reality series “Little Singles,” which premiered on June 15, 2026. The series follows five friends with achondroplasia dwarfism as they vacation together in Palm Springs, California, navigating friendships, romance, and new experiences along the way.

Steph met her close-knit group of friends through the Little People of America Conference. The friend group includes John, Sammy, Krista, JJ, and Steph, and their years-long friendships form the foundation of the series. Known for being outspoken and unafraid to share her opinions, Steph quickly emerges as one of the show’s most memorable personalities as she navigates the highs and lows of friendship and dating.

2. Stephanie Vrettakos Has a Career in Marketing

Outside of reality television, Stephanie Vrettakos has built a career in marketing. She graduated from High Point University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration before pursuing roles in marketing.

Over the years, Steph has worked as a marketing coordinator for several companies, including PERI Formwork Systems, lululemon, and Avontus Software, balancing her professional career with her new role as a reality television star.

3. Stephanie Vrettakos Is Part of the “Three Amigos”

Stephanie Vrettakos is part of a close-knit trio known as the “Three Amigos,” alongside her longtime friends John Ferguson and Sammy Replogle. However, their years-long friendship is put to the test early in “Little Singles.”

Unbeknownst to John, Steph and Sammy had begun a casual, no-strings-attached relationship before the start of the series. As the Palm Springs getaway unfolds, the secret is revealed, and Steph admits that her feelings for Sammy run much deeper than she initially let on.

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As romance and emotions begin to complicate the group’s dynamic, viewers are left wondering whether the Three Amigos’ friendship will survive the trip.

4. Stephanie Vrettakos Finds Herself in a Love Triangle on Season 1

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While Stephanie Vrettakos traveled to Palm Springs hoping to find love, she never expected to find herself caught in a love triangle involving her close friends Sammy and Krista.

As the season unfolds, Sammy begins pursuing a romantic connection with Krista despite his previous casual relationship with Steph. As Steph comes to terms with her own feelings for Sammy, the complicated situation creates tension within the friend group and adds another layer of drama to the Palm Springs getaway.

The emotional dynamic adds another layer of drama to the Palm Springs getaway, leaving viewers to wonder how the relationships and friendships will ultimately play out.

5. Stephanie Vrettakos Is Looking for Love on ‘Little Singles’

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Like the rest of the cast, Stephanie Vrettakos joined “Little Singles” hoping to find a meaningful relationship. Although her complicated history with Sammy creates unexpected challenges early in the season, Steph remains open to finding the right person.

Whether she finds lasting love or discovers a fresh start, Steph’s journey is one of the season’s central storylines. Fans can follow her search for love when new episodes of “Little Singles” air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.