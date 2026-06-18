Who Is John Ferguson? 5 Fast Facts About the ‘Little Singles’ Reality Star

TLC’s newest reality series, “Little Singles,” is introducing viewers to a cast of friends with dwarfism as they navigate friendship, romance, and life’s everyday challenges during a Palm Springs getaway.

Among the show’s breakout stars is John Ferguson, a content creator, Guinness World Record holder, and self-described ringleader of the friend group. With that in mind, here are five fast facts about John Ferguson.

1. John Ferguson Is One of the Five Stars of TLC’s ‘Little Singles’

28-year-old John Ferguson is one of the five stars of TLC’s new reality series “Little Singles,” which premiered on June 15, 2026. The series follows a group of friends with dwarfism as they gather for a vacation in Palm Springs, California, where they navigate friendships, romance, and new experiences.

John is considered the “heart and glue” of the friend group, which includes Steph, Sammy, Krista, and JJ. As the group’s self-described ringleader, he plays a central role in organizing the trip and keeping the friends connected throughout their Palm Springs adventure.

2. John Ferguson Is Part of the “Three Amigos”

Play

While there are five main cast members on “Little Singles,” three of them share an especially close bond. John, along with Steph and Sammy, makes up the self-described group known as the “Three Amigos.”

However, their friendship may face an unexpected challenge during the Palm Springs getaway. Unbeknownst to John, Steph and Sammy have been exploring a romantic connection behind the scenes. As their relationship develops, it could test the dynamic of the “Three Amigos” and potentially create tension within the larger friend group.

3. John Ferguson Is a Content Creator

Play

Before joining the cast of “Little Singles,” John Ferguson built a loyal fanbase as a content creator, amassing more than half a million followers on YouTube. Through comedy videos, skits, vlogs, and other content, Ferguson gives viewers a glimpse into his daily life while also sharing his experiences living with dwarfism.

His engaging personality and relatable content helped him develop a strong online following long before making his reality television debut.

4. John Ferguson Is a Guinness World Record Holder

Play

In addition to his content creation and reality television career, John Ferguson can also claim a spot in the Guinness World Records book. Ferguson holds the record for the world’s shortest wingwalker, a feat that showcases his adventurous spirit and willingness to take on unique challenges.

The record adds another impressive achievement to his growing list of accomplishments, both on and off screen.

5. John Ferguson Is Looking for Love on ‘Little Singles’

Like the other cast members on “Little Singles,” John Ferguson joined the series hoping to make meaningful connections and potentially find romance. Throughout the season, fans can expect to follow his journey as he navigates the challenges of dating while balancing friendships, group dynamics, and the ups and downs of life in the spotlight.

Whether he finds lasting love remains to be seen, but his search for a meaningful relationship is one of the key storylines featured on the show.

Fans can follow John’s journey and see whether he finds love when new episodes of “Little Singles” air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.