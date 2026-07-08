Who Is Sammy Replogle? 5 Fast Facts About the ‘Little Singles’ Reality Star

Sammy Replogle is quickly becoming one of the breakout stars of TLC’s “Little Singles.” From surviving a life-threatening ATV accident to navigating a complicated love triangle and testing the limits of his closest friendships, Sammy’s journey has already given viewers plenty to talk about. With that in mind, here are five fast facts about the “Little Singles” star.

1. Sammy Replogle Is One of the Five Stars of TLC’s ‘Little Singles’

Hailing from Galt, California, 26-year-old Sammy Replogle is one of the five stars of TLC’s new reality series “Little Singles.” The series premiered on June 15, 2026, and follows five friends with dwarfism as they vacation together in Palm Springs, California, where they navigate friendship, romance, and new experiences.

Sammy met his close-knit group of friends through the Little People of America Conference. The group includes John, Steph, Krista, JJ, and Sammy. As the youngest member of the friend group, Sammy is still in what he jokingly describes as his “player phase,” adding plenty of humor and dating drama as he searches for love throughout the season.

2. Sammy Replogle Underwent Emergency Brain Surgery

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On TLC’s “Little Singles,” Sammy Replogle revealed that he was involved in a serious ATV accident less than a year before filming the series. The accident left him with a brain bleed, requiring emergency brain surgery. Sammy spent three weeks in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

The reality star also shared that he has a large scar on his head from the accident and now lives with a metal plate in his skull.

Reflecting on the life-changing experience, Sammy said he has a newfound appreciation for every opportunity, explaining, “This trip means even more now, and I’m so grateful to be here. I’m not going to pass up any opportunity to have fun. I’m ready to live my life to the fullest.”

3. Sammy Replogle Is Part of the “Three Amigos”

Sammy Replogle is part of a close-knit trio known as the “Three Amigos,” alongside his friends John and Steph. However, their longtime friendship is put to the test early in “Little Singles.”

At the beginning of the series, John is unaware that Sammy and Steph have been secretly hooking up, creating tension within the group. The situation becomes even more complicated when it is revealed that Sammy slept with a woman John had previously admitted he had feelings for.

As romantic relationships and emotions collide during the Palm Springs getaway, viewers are left wondering whether the Three Amigos’ friendship will survive the trip.

4. Sammy Replogle Finds Himself in a Complicated Love Triangle

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As fans quickly learn, before arriving in Palm Springs, Sammy Replogle and Steph had been involved in a casual, no-strings-attached romance. However, it soon becomes clear that Steph’s feelings for Sammy run deeper than he realized.

As the season unfolds, Sammy begins pursuing a connection with Krista, leaving Steph heartbroken and creating an emotional love triangle within the friend group. The complicated dynamic adds another layer of drama to the Palm Springs getaway as relationships and friendships are put to the test.

5. Sammy Replogle Is Looking for Love on ‘Little Singles’

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Like the rest of the cast, Sammy Replogle joined “Little Singles” hoping to find a meaningful relationship. While his complicated history with Steph and growing connection with Krista create plenty of drama throughout the season, Sammy remains open to finding the right person.

Whether he ultimately finds lasting love or simply learns more about himself along the way, Sammy’s dating journey is one of the season’s central storylines and one viewers will be watching closely.

Fans can follow Sammy’s journey and see whether he finds true love when new episodes of “Little Singles” air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.