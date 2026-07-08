John Stamos Reveals Exactly Why He Will ‘Never’ Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’

“Dancing With the Stars” has seen quite the resurgence in recent years and has even managed to nab some A-list talent. However, there’s one beloved actor who says he will “never” put on his dancing shoes — John Stamos.

John Stamos on ‘DWTS’

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The “Full House” star opened up about why he refuses to join the beloved competition series during a recent interview with former Mirrorball champion Bobby Bones.

Stamos, 62, revealed that producers have reached out to him many times, trying to convince him to hit the dance floor.

“I said, ‘Don’t ever ask me again,'” Stamos told Bones during an appearance on his “The Bobbycast”. “I’m never gonna do that show.”

Even Bones tried to work his magic in convincing the “Grandfathered” actor to change his mind, telling Stamos he would “learn so much” about himself through the process.

“I just never… What makes that show good is people suffering and looking like fools. They’re breaking their feet, calluses… I don’t want that,” Stamos explained.

While he’s adamant that fans won’t be seeing his Cha Cha Cha or Argentine Waltz any time soon (or ever), Stamos previously appeared as a musical guest on the long-running series.

In 2010, Stamos appeared alongside The Beach Boys for a medley performance of their biggest hits.

Never Changing His Mind

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Stamos’ refusal to shake it in front of a live studio audience was not a rash decision, however.

More than a decade ago, the “Fuller House” alum tweeted a similar sentiment after pro Karina Smirnoff revealed that he would be her dream partner.

“I’m not doing ‘Dancing with the Stars’. Flattered to be asked,” he shared at the time, according to People. “I’m not a dancer. I’d put my foot in my mouth faster than John Mayer.”

Season 35

After conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson were crowned the Mirrorball Champions for season 34, “Dancing With the Stars” has slowly begun announcing the stars who will compete this fall.

Maura Higgins, a reality TV star best known for appearing on “Love Island” and “The Traitors,” was one of the first to be announced for season 35. Higgins will be joined by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez, Ciara Miller — a model and “Summer House” star — and Savannah Bananas second baseman and social media star Jackson Olson.

ABC will announce the rest of the stars competing in the upcoming season during “Good Morning America” on September 2, 2026.

While many stars would be thrilled to be asked to join the dancing competition series, Stamos is far from the only celebrity to say no.

Caitlyn Jenner famously turned down the chance of following in daughter Kim Kardashian and son Robert Kardashian’s dancing footsteps.

“Mean Girls” actress Lindsay Lohan also said no to the opportunity to join season 16, according to E! News.

Other stars who declined the offer include Paula Deen, Lance Armstrong, “Saved by the Bell” actress Tiffani Thiessen, and celebrity chef Bobby Flay.

“My wife told me that she would divorce me if I did it,” Flay reportedly explained to Zagat.