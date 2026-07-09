Joanna Gaines Shares Hilariously Relatable Parenting Moment With Eldest Son

Joanna Gaines is not immune to raising teenagers! The mother of five recently shared a hilarious parenting moment that anyone raising teens could relate to — even though her son is 21 years old.

Joanna’s Parenting Moment

The HGTV icon revealed who the most recent person she texted was: her son Drake. In a video shared by Masterclass, Gaines recounted the hilarious conversation.

“Mom, I’m scared,” Drake, 21, sent to his famous mother. “Second text: I’m making chicken. Third text: I think I’m gonna accidentally poison myself. Fourth text: How do I make chicken?”

Joanna — who also shares sons Duke, 18, and Crew, 7, as well as daughters Ella, 19, and Emmie Kay, 16, with husband Chip Gaines — added, “So I called him. I didn’t want him to get food poisoning.”

Fans in the comments section laughed at how lucky Drake is to have a mother with her own cooking show, multiple cookbooks, and a restaurant.

“You’d think Drake would have a copy of his mama’s cookbook, lol,” one follower teased.

Mother-Son Bond

Drake, who is currently a student at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (UMHB) in Belton, Texas, wheere he plays baseball, was the first of the Gaines children to leave the home.

“They told me it would go by quicker than I think. That the days are slow but the years are fast. And darn it if they were right. This beautiful gift of time has roared past us all just like I was told,” Joanna began a heartfelt Instagram post in August 2025.

The photo appeared to show the kids’ hangout space stacked with moving boxes as Joanna prepared to send two of her children off to college.

My oldest son left for his third year of college while my oldest daughter packs for her first year across the country.

“This season already feels like one big, breathless surrender. Lord, how do I hold them close while also letting go? Help me to embrace change with a heart filled with hope for the part I know to be truer than the rest—my kids and I may have been made for each other, but I also believe they were made for more. More experiences, more knowledge, more growing than could ever happen within our walls,” she continued. “To all the parents packing up and moving kids to new places, and to all those with years still to spare: hold them close, hold them well, and let’s all lean on each other when the time comes to hold it together.”

Fans occasionally get a glimpse at the mother-son bond shared between the Magnolia Network owner and her first born child when peeking through the comments of her social media posts.

In March 2025, the “Fixer Upper” alum shared a hilarious Instagram Reel of herself having a dance party with her younger sister Mary Kay “Mikey” McCall.

“These moms are #OutOfOffice Happy spring break!” she captioned the clip.

Drake was spotted in the comment section showing support for his mom, writing, ““YASSS QUEEENNNNNNN.”