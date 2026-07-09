HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Opens Up About the Emotional Meaning Behind Her ‘Most Prized Possessions’

Jenny Marrs says she’s not much of a jewelry person, but the few pieces she wears every day hold special meaning. See what the HGTV star shared about her cherished necklace and the newest addition that honors a beloved family member.

Jenny Marrs Shares Touching Meaning Behind Her Jewelry

On July 8, Marrs took to Instagram to share a look at the few special pieces of jewelry she always wears — and one new addition.

“I’m not a big jewelry person. I wear the same necklace every day, along with my engagement ring and wedding band,” she explained in the caption. “The engraving on my necklace says, ‘I get to be the one’ in honor of the song I’ve danced to with my kiddos in the kitchen since they were little. Its simple message feels profound: I get to be the one to love these (not so little anymore) humans and I get to have a front row seat to the beauty and wonder of their childhood years. I get to be the one. What a privilege.”

The “Fixer to Fabulous” star added, “Recently, I added another piece to my necklace: the coin Luke found in the cathedral in Bayeux, Normandy after we lit candles in memory of Dave’s mom. This coin was a God-wink to our family as we took the trip she was supposed to have been on with us. A reminder to our heavy hearts that He sees us and He has caught every single one of our tears on this journey of loss.”

Marrs’ husband made the coin into a wearable piece.

“Dave knew how special this coin was. He packed it away and lovingly carried it back home in his bag,” she noted. “He drilled a hole in it so I can wear it every day, close to my heart. Because, Donna taught me a lot of lessons about being an incredible person but the one thing she modeled best for me was being an incredible momma. She loved her kids and grandkids with tenacity and her life was a shining example of deep gratitude for getting to be the one.”

“As I was getting ready today, it struck me that maybe I am a jewelry person after all,” Marrs added. “Because this little bowl contains some of my most prized possessions.”

Fans Share Love for Jenny Marrs’ Sentimental Jewelry

Fans flooded the comments section to share how much they love Marrs’ stories behind the jewelry.

“I’m with you when it comes to jewelry … I only have a few valuable pieces, and a couple that have sentimental value, and usually wear the same 2 or 3 pieces daily,” one fan noted.

Another fan wrote, “It’s nice that you held on to that coin found inside a church and have linked it to your dear mother-in-law, who I know you love and miss so much.”

“That’s the thing — it isn’t about the diamonds or gold or carats. It’s about the love and life absorbed in those stones and metal that are priceless!” another fan shared.

One fan noted how Dave’s gesture was so touching. “I love this! And I think it was very creative of Dave to drill the hole like he did … wide and off to the side a bit … AND just the fact that he had this in mind to do. What a sweet and romantic gesture.”