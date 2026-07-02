HGTV’s Dave & Jenny Marrs Reveal Whether They’ll Ever Return to ‘Rock the Block’

Don’t expect Dave and Jenny Marrs to sign up for another season of “Rock the Block.” The HGTV stars explained why the competition took more out of them than viewers may have realized.

Dave & Jenny Marrs Share Whether They’ll Compete on ‘Rock the Block’ Again

During “Rock the Block” season 3, Dave and Jenny competed against “Unsellable Houses” stars Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, “Bargain Block” stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, and “Married to Real Estate” stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson. Sherrod and Jackson won the season.

A return to the competition isn’t in the cards for the “Fixer to Fabulous” stars, however.

During a July 2026 interview with TV Insider, when asked if they’d compete on the show again, Jenny joked “never again.” Dave added that he could see them returning “maybe as judges.”

Jenny explained the challenges of doing “Rock the Block,” noting, “It’s a hard show to do.”

She continued, “It was fun. We had fun with our fellow contestants, but it’s also a really challenging show as a designer, especially because you’re putting your work out there to be judged.”

“It’s a very vulnerable thing. When the show is airing, people are very, very critical and not encouraging, and I just have no room for that in my life,” she added. “I’m good. It’s very hard.”

Being on the other side of the competition as judges during a season 4 episode was also a stressful experience.

“People are so angry about your [judging], and you’re like, ‘Okay, I’m just trying to do my best. Sorry,'” Jenny explained. “You can never make everyone happy, and people are very opinionated, and they love the show, and they get very excited, and I understand that, but it’s hard to be on the receiving end of that.”

They also noted that having their five kids with them in South Carolina while filming “Rock the Block” was challenging because of the schedule.

“I would usually go to the job site at, I don’t know, five or six in the morning, so I could get some work done,” Dave shared. “Jenny would get the kids started, and then we would work until seven, eight o’clock at night. Then, you come home, and we did homework with our kids at dinner.”

Jenny explained, “I had to stage everything by myself, and I had one friend help me who lived there. So, I would get home around four on staging days, which was a lot of the time. So, I get home at four, Dave would leave at five, I get back to set at seven.”

“It was just too much. It was not sustainable,” she added.

Dave & Jenny Announce Season 8 of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

On June 22, Jenny took to Instagram to share an announcement about the upcoming season of “Fixer to Fabulous.”

“We have some news … SEASON EIGHT of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ is coming!! 🙌” she wrote in the caption.

Jenny continued, “We’ve been hard at work on 14 new episodes — we have 9 houses in construction now, 2 reveals are completed, and 2 more reveals are happening this week! We cannot wait for you all to see these projects and meet these incredible families.”

“We have amazing stories to share this year and are truly grateful for the chance to do so,” the HGTV star wrote.

“THANK YOU all for the support, encouragement and love,” she added. “Our entire team is immensely grateful that you all continue to invite us into your living rooms each year. It’s a privilege we don’t take lightly. 🤍🤍”

Jenny also noted, “We don’t have an air date just yet but I’ll share with y’all as soon as we do!”