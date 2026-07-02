Joanna Gaines Shares Funny Farm Video Featuring Chip Gaines and Their Beloved Animals

Joanna Gaines is giving fans another look at life on the family’s Texas farm — and this time, Chip Gaines stole the show.

The “Fixer Upper” star shared a lighthearted video on Instagram on Wednesday, July 1, capturing everyday moments on the Gaines family property outside Waco.

Chip Plays With the Bull

The post featured everything from farm animals to one playful encounter between Chip and a bull that had fans laughing.

“Some days a rodeo clown, some days a cowboy 🤠,” Joanna captioned the video.

The clip opens with Chip confidently approaching one of the farm’s large bulls.

As he playfully pretends to charge toward the animal, the bull calmly responds by nudging him back moments later. Nearby, the family’s dog sits quietly, seemingly unfazed by the amusing exchange.

The playful interaction ends on a gentler note as Chip reaches out to pet the bull before the video transitions into scenic shots of life around the property.

Joanna’s montage highlights many of the animals that call the family’s farm home, including horses, sheep, ducks and more cattle grazing throughout the picturesque landscape.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with reactions, many joking about Chip’s fearless attitude around such a large animal.

“Such fun moments,” one follower wrote.

“It’s like a great big Dog,” another commented.

“Love to see Chip in action…. He’s SO brave!” another fan added.

“You’re much braver than me. I would not even chase one of those big guys down a fence line with my cow horse,” someone else wrote.

Another viewer joked, “Looks like that bull is thinking ‘bug off!’”

One fan even turned the video into a playful western-inspired song, writing, “Home, home on the range…where the Chip and the Crew like to play, where seldom is heard a discouraging word, and the boys are just happy all day…”

Joanna Frequently Shares Farm Life With Fans

The latest post is just one of many glimpses Joanna has shared of the couple’s sprawling farm over the years.

Joanna and Chip, who married in 2003, have built both a business empire and a family life centered around their property outside Waco.

The Magnolia founders have raised their five children — sons Drake, Duke and Crew, and daughters Ella and Emmie Kay — on the estate, which is estimated to span roughly 40 acres.

In recent months, Joanna has continued to showcase the beauty of the property through seasonal updates on social media.

Earlier this year, she posted another fan-favorite video while roller skating across the farm.

Wearing bright green skates, Joanna glided along a concrete path while carefully balancing across a metal cattle grate before skating past the camera with ease.

“Roller skating on the farm be like…” she captioned that nostalgic clip, which was set to the iconic “Super Mario Bros. Main Theme.”

The video concluded with Joanna rolling past a group of goats roaming freely across the property, offering another reminder of the peaceful lifestyle the family has embraced outside of television.

Whether she’s sharing quiet moments in the garden, scenic views of the Texas countryside or Chip’s latest adventure with one of the farm animals, Joanna continues to give followers an authentic look at life beyond the renovation projects that first made the couple household names.