Joanna Gaines Admits She Has a ‘Problem’ Caused by ‘Hidden Treasures’

While Joanna Gaines has just sold one of her fairytale-like properties, she’s now facing an issue in her Waco, Texas home.

The HGTV star — who’s famous for putting together picture-perfect dwellings — has revealed that she has a “problem” that you might actually be dealing with yourself.

Joanna Addressed the State of Her Attic and Everything In It

“Welcome to my attic 🫠,” Joanna wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that she shared on Tuesday, June 30. In the video, she greets her fans by saying, “Hi everyone, I’m Joanna Gaines. Welcome to my attic…”

“We are shooting some rooms in the house today, which has forced me to hide and face the reality that I have a problem,” she continues in the video. Although the space around her seems to be filled with delightful items, it’s definitely not the kind of magazine-worthy space that we’re used to seeing from the star.

Despite that, Joanna tells those who are watching, “I want to show you some of my favorite things in here. A walk down memory lane.”

“This is so funny,” she says while picking up an item. “When I used to do my little shop on Bosque, you guys, this was the stuff I would sell. I would collect all this white dinnerware and make cake plate stands. How cute was this? A big seller at Magnolia, circa 2005.”

Getty Joanna Gaines

She also showed off milk glass pieces from her first Hearth & Hand collection (pretty!) and admits that the dead bugs around the window (gross!) are “embarrassing,” before bringing out something that’s rather practical — a walking boot. She explains, “This, just in case. When you have five kids, you never know when you’re going to need the boot. So not letting go of the boot.”

Joanna also points out glassware that she “registered for … but has never once used,” finds her dad’s old baseball glove and pops on a wig she comes across. As she shows off the faux hair, she jokingly adds, “Um, so this is from my first collection of wigs. And this one was a hit. Actually, I have no idea why there is a wig up here, but I promise it’s not mine.”

Finally, Joanna tells her viewers, “I’m on my own today, guys, and I’m feeling sick to my stomach, and I’m regretting some choices. And I’m also here to say, clean your attics, folks. It’s summertime.”

Joanna’s Video Prompted a Range of Responses

Getty Joanna Gaines

It wasn’t long after Joanna shared her post on Instagram that her followers filled her comments with messages that ranged from appreciation to understanding.

For instance, one person wrote, “I just love that you really are like the rest of us! It makes me feel better about my ‘collections’😂😂❤️”

“I’m so glad I’m not alone 😂😂😂😂,” another fan added.

A third social media user told the star, “I am laughing and can totally relate as my attic is full, too. 😂😂”

“The wig! 🤣,” came from another person.

Someone else offered the star some help, saying, “I volunteer to come organize it! 🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️😄🥰”