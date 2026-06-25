One of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Three Fairytale-Like Properties Has Sold After Just Days on the Market

When Chip and Joanna Gaines recently put three properties up for sale, it was a pretty safe bet that the stunning residences would attract plenty of potential buyers. However, it’s still impressive to find out that one of the fairytale-like dwellings has already sold after spending just a few days on the market.

The property-savvy stars “are ready to add yet another impressive real estate win to their awe-inspiring resume after snagging a buyer for one of the reality TV-approved renovation projects mere days after putting it on the market for $935,000,” Realtor.com reported on Wednesday, June 24.

“The property, which is located around 30 minutes from the couple’s iconic Waco, TX, farmhouse, was one of three dwellings that were listed by the Gaineses earlier this month, having all been given a total overhaul by the reality TV stars,” Realtor.com noted.

Realtor.com also explained that “[w]hile two of those properties — The Castle and The Hillcrest Estate — remain on the market, the third, and cheapest, of the trio, which is known as The Gristmill is already under contingent offer, according to records.”

You May Have Seen The Gristmill On ‘Magnolia Table’

If you’re a fan of Joanna’s work, then you may already be familiar with The Gristmill. The camera-worthy abode was the location of her cooking show, “Magnolia Table.”

The star opened up on the Magnolia website about the decision to film at the property, saying, “Around the time that we started looking for places to film the cooking show, Chip and I were about to turn our attention to a new project — an abandoned gristmill that sat on the outskirts of town.”

“It was built in the late 1800s as a flour mill, and we’d fallen in love with the entire property, starting with the old-world charm of the natural stone facade and wood beams that stretched across the high ceilings,” she wrote. “It had been converted into a residence and, for the most part, was in good condition.”

“Originally, we had thought it would make a beautiful bed and breakfast,” she recalled. “But, as the thought of turning it into the set for my cooking show came to mind, suddenly the whole place was coming to life in a whole new light.”

Now, someone new will be able to enjoy all that the property has to offer.

The Gristmill Is Now a ‘Beautifully Restored Landmark’

As for what the home offers its buyers, it’s exactly the kind of classic yet modern and oh-so-stylish kind of abode that you would expect from Chip and Joanna.

“Nestled in the heart of Valley Mills, the historic Gristmill offers a rare opportunity to own a beautifully restored landmark reimagined by Chip and Joanna Gaines,” according to the listing. “Blending historic charm with elevated modern design, this one-of-a-kind property features exceptional craftsmanship, luxurious finishes, and versatile living spaces throughout.”

“The main level showcases an expansive open-concept living, kitchen, and dining area centered around a studio-grade kitchen with a premium La Cornue Château 150 range, custom cabinetry, and striking architectural details,” the listing notes. “This level also includes two secondary bedrooms and a beautifully renovated full bathroom.”

“Upstairs, the spacious primary suite offers soaring ceilings, a spa-inspired bath, and dedicated office space,” while the listing adds that “[t]he lower level features a fully equipped commercial-grade kitchen with Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove appliances designed for large-scale entertaining, along with two laundry rooms, a full bathroom, and a half bath for added convenience.”

When it comes to what the new residents will find on the rest of the property, the listing explains that the home’s “[o]utdoor amenities include a newly constructed rear deck, finished carport, thoughtfully designed greenhouse with heating and cooling, and a charming chicken coop with enclosed run — creating a unique blend of luxury, functionality, and country living.”