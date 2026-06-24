Revisiting ‘HGTV Design Star’ & the Designers It Launched Into Renovation Fame

Looking back on “HGTV Design Star” is a reminder of just how much design-themed reality TV shaped HGTV’s modern lineup. The series first premiered in 2006 and ran for eight seasons, even airing an “All Stars” edition in 2012. It gave viewers a steady pipeline of creativity, pressure challenges, and designers trying to turn big ideas into breakout TV careers.

At its core, the show followed a simple but effective format. As IMDb summarized it:

“Ten aspiring designers seek to impress home viewers and an expert judging panel with their design expertise, ingenuity, creativity and “it” factor during the reality competition, HGTV Design Star.”

That structure became the launchpad for some of HGTV’s most recognizable personalities, and honestly, it’s one of those formats that still holds up when you think about how many careers it launched.

A Format That Built Real Careers

Getty Vern Yip and Craig Koch attend the 14th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball 2018 Getty Cynthia Rowley attends the New York Botanical Garden Conservatory Ball in 2026

One of the biggest reasons “HGTV Design Star” still gets brought up years later is the sheer impact it had on the network’s on-air talent. The judging panel and host lineup rotated across the series, featuring big names like Vern Yip, Genevieve Gorder, Candice Olson, Cynthia Rowley, Martha McCully, and Tanika Ray.

Let’s be real; the format worked because it didn’t just crown a winner and move on. It built actual TV careers. And it seems like every season doubled down on that idea.

Season 1 (2006): David Bromstad

Season 1 kicked off in 2006 with a win from David Bromstad, and yep, he basically became the blueprint for what the show could do. “Color Splash” launched right after, and he’s continued with HGTV ever since, most recently appearing in “My Lottery Dream Home.” Honestly, at this point, he’s one of the most recognizable HGTV personalities full stop.

Season 2 (2007): Kim Myles

Season 2 went to Kim Myles in 2007, who launched “Myles of Style.” She’s still designing today, and it seems like she’s leaned into a more digital-first presence recently, including an office makeover series she’s been sharing on Instagram.

Season 3 (2008): Jennifer Bertrand

Jennifer Bertrand took Season 3 in 2008 and went on to lead “Paint-Over!.” Beyond HGTV, she’s continued working in design and has been involved with Military Makeover, helping create meaningful transformations for military families.

Season 4 (2009): Antonio Ballatore

Antonio Ballatore won Season 4 in 2009 and launched “The Antonio Treatment.” Let’s be real, he’s kind of shifted into his own lane now… still a designer, but also very dog-focused in his public presence. It’s a different direction, but it fits his personality.

Season 5 (2010): Emily Henderson

In 2010, Emily Henderson won Season 5 and launched “Secrets from A Stylist.” She now runs her own interior design studio, and honestly, it seems like she’s built one of the strongest post-show design brands, with constant Instagram updates and client work.

Season 6 (2011): Meg Caswell

Season 6 in 2011 went to Meg Caswell, who launched “Meg’s Great Rooms.” She also runs her own interior design firm now and continues posting her projects online, keeping her work very active and visible.

Season 7 (2012): Danielle Colding

Danielle Colding won Season 7 in 2012 and led “Shop This Room.” She now describes herself as a “NYC based Interior Designer” and shares ongoing projects on Instagram. It’s very much a continued design career, not just a TV moment.

Season 8 (2013): Tiffany Brooks

Season 8 wrapped things up in 2013 with Tiffany Brooks taking the win and launching “The Most Embarrassing Rooms in America.” She went on to found Tiffany Brooks Interiors, and yep, she’s still actively posting client work and design projects across social media.

The ‘All Stars’ Return & a Second Chance Story

In 2012, the franchise aired a spin-off, “HGTV Design Star All Stars,” that brought back familiar faces featuring designers from earlier seasons. David Bromstad returned as host and mentor, stepping into a different role in the same ecosystem he helped launch.

The season also delivered one of the more satisfying comeback stories: Leslie Ezelle, who placed sixth in Season 6, went on to win the “All Stars” edition. She still does design work today, focusing on renovation, staging, and seasonal décor; and honestly, it feels like one of those quiet success stories people forget about.

Fan Nostalgia Still Has a Pulse

Even years later, fans still talk about the series like it never really left. A Reddit post from 2025 captured that perfectly after someone shared a wave of specific memories from the show’s more experimental moments:

“I loved the original run of this show. Some memories: -David Bromstad and his white room made with pet store supplies -Todd’s white room with the crashing wave -Dan’s white room with the apple tree and kidney bean rug -the lady who painted a vacuum cleaner 🤣🤣🤣 -the lady who hung a hair dryer on the wall -Someone (Tom I think was his name?) painted this room a really bright blue. Looked like a giant blueberry 🤣🤣”

One fan agreed, adding a simple:

“I wish that they would bring this back!”

Yep… that mix of chaos, creativity, and “what even is this challenge” energy is exactly why it stuck.

Where to Watch ‘HGTV Design Star’ Now

Getty Genevieve Gorder attends the Global Lyme Alliance fifth annual New York City Gala in 2019 Getty Tanika Ray attends The Inaugural STARZ #TakeTheLead Summit in 2022

For anyone wanting to revisit the competition, HGTV Design Star is still available through a few platforms. Episodes can be streamed with a paid subscription on Discovery+. Select episodes are also available through services like Philo and Sling TV.

Let’s be real; for a show that helped launch so many HGTV careers, it still holds up. It’s one of those reality competition series that actually delivered on the promise.