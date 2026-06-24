David Bromstad Says HGTV Special Was Likely the ‘Last Time I’ll Be Designing in Front of America’

Six months after David Bromstad let fans see inside the years-long process of renovating his own dream home in Orlando, Florida, the HGTV star cast doubts on whether viewers will ever see him design a space again, especially his own.

In an interview with Barron Designs released on June 23, 2026, Bromstad said he went into filming his December 2025 special, “My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending,” thinking that “it was probably the first and last time I’ll be designing in front of America.”

David Bromstad Says He Initially Felt Like He Needed to ‘Prove’ Himself as a Designer

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Bromstad’s career at HGTV began with winning the first season of “Design Star” in 2006. But in his interview with Barron Designs — which produced the custom, faux beams seen throughout his fantastical Tudor home — the “My Lottery Dream Home” host said that when he began transforming his property with cameras rolling, he felt like he had “something to prove” as a designer.

“It’s been so long since I’ve done any sort of design in front of America, right?” he said. “And I’m an artist, you know? I love my job with ‘Lottery,’ but I am a creative through and through. So it was really nice to be able to flex my (design) muscles a little bit.”

But Bromstad admitted he initially put too much pressure on himself to design something everyone else would love. And things went from challenging to impossible after a storm flooded and damaged much of his new home.

“With all of the drama, the house, the stress, insurance claims, bleeding money — I just had to keep busy,” he shared on his one-hour special. “My vision for the house was no longer clear. Everything was in chaos.”

Feeling like he was “going crazy,” Bromstad vulnerably explained on his HGTV special, “I was starting to spiral. I got into some unhealthy behaviors, and it’s really easy to go there when you’re under distress.”

David Bromstad Says His Dream Home Reflects Every Aspect of Him

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Bromstad took a long hiatus, bravely seeking help for substance abuse and mental health challenges. He told Barron Designs that with that inner work, his perspective totally shifted on how to design his dream home.

“(After) working on my mental health, I was like, I have nothing to prove to anybody but myself,” Bromstad said. “So, my design is a sneak peek into me as a human. Like, I’m unique. I’m different. I’m relatable, but also, like, completely strange, in the most weird and wonderful way, you know? And that’s my house!”

“Like, it says everything about me,” he continued. “It is a distinct, huge part of my personality wrapped up with love and kindness and a big price tag. I had people work with me on it, but it’s all my design.”

Surrounded by different shades of pink decor, from whimsical hanging lights to vases lining his fireplace mantel, Bromstad pointed out that all of that color works because of his neutral palette in the background.

“If you look at my space, it is only neutrals,” he said. “It is whites, creams, and this beautiful wood color that’s on the ceiling and the floor. The beams shape the space. They give it that core essence that will never go away. Like, am I going to keep all of this pink up forever? Most likely. But if I wanted to go completely neutral, I have the opportunity to do that.”

Bromstad can’t imagine moving from his dream home or drastically redesigning it again, so the likelihood of inviting cameras into his personal design process in the future is slim. He continues to love helping lottery winners find their own dream homes in other cities, he told Barron Designs, knowing that he can come home to “the juiciest place in the United States, probably the world.”