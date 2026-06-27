Inside HGTV Star David Bromstad’s Florida ‘Dream Home’

HGTV favorite David Bromstad purchased his dream home in Winter Park, Florida, after nearly two decades of helping others find their happy ending.

After a renovation like no other, Bromstad has finally given a glimpse into his oasis.

Inside David Bromstad’s Home

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The “My Lottery Dream Home” host opened his home to Barron Designs for a one-of-a-kind look into his personal space.

“Instead of where my brain is always like goes, it’s like I have to go home to a mess of a house or not a house at all,” he shared in a YouTube video published on Tuesday, June 23. “Now I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I get to come home to the coolest house ever.’ And it just feels like a dream.”

He continued, “This is my dream house and this project came out of like so much love and drama at the same time. It’s taken so many iterations. Like this is my dream home.”

The 4,000-square-foot home is sprinkled in pink, which Bromstad calls “a representation of who I was and the person that I’ve become through my sobriety.”

The “Design Star” season one winner added, “All of this was my gut, you know, all [music] of these really fun curves and all these really beautiful like all these textures and these beautiful beams and these ceilings are stunning, and it all just came from instinct.”

Getting His Pink Back

The 5-bedroom Tudor home is unsuspecting from the outside, painted a simple beige, but it’s the inside that will stop guests in their tracks.

“It’s a classic stucco color that you see sprinkled in the Italian countryside,” Bromstad told HGTV in November 2025. “It’s almost the exact color of an eraser.”

The home was featured on its own spinoff series, “My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending,” which premiered in December 2025.

“Hi my loves, it’s David Bromstad,” he sang in a video shared via YouTube Shorts at the time. “Guess what? It’s finally done! I finally finished my house. It is my greatest achievement, besides the work I’ve done on myself.”

While the pink and red motif carries throughout the home, Bromstad shared that his favorite part of the house is the living room. With asymmetrical built-in shelves filled with whimsical glassware, shag rugs and a mismatched cloud-style sofa, the space would be anyone’s “Lottery Dream Home.”

“[I] designed this intuitively, creatively, and I’m like what do we love the most?” he explained to Barron Designs. “We love caves. We love arches. We love organic moments, like very inspired from my many times to Mykonos. I love sci-fi, so Tatooine was definitely a huge vibe here. The Southwest is a big influence on me as well.”

Bromstad added, “But I wanted to create that and make it a vibe that was uniquely mine here in Florida. It feels very fresh. It feels very cool. It feels very sexy. It feels very new, but inspired by things from all different generations and different styles.”

While Bromstad clearly put a lot of passion into his home, the renovation star revealed that his special, “My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending,” would probably be his last time “designing in front of America.”