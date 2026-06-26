Fans Rally Around ‘The Voice’ Finalist Kat Perkins as She Sells Her Home to Pay Sky-High Medical Bills

A dozen years after Kat Perkins’ soaring vocals landed her in the Top 5 on “The Voice,” fans are rallying around the singer as she faces mounting medical bills. On June 17, 2026, Perkins revealed on social media that she had to sell her Minnesota home to afford the medical treatment she needs for several debilitating conditions.

Posting photos of herself on moving day, Perkins wrote, “When you have to choose between a house and medical bills. The medical bills won. The end of an era. I can’t wait for the next owners to make memories in this gorgeous house.”

Since being on Adam Levine’s team during season six of “The Voice,” where she got a four-chair turn for her audition, Perkins has continued to perform live across the U.S. and on annual overseas military tours. She also frequently appears at benefits and fundraisers for causes close to her heart. But as she faces her own debilitating health crisis, fans and friends have rallied around Perkins with a fundraiser and an outpouring of love.

Kat Perkins Has Had to ‘Door Dash Between Gigs’ to Afford Medical Care

Two days after Perkins shared her home sale, her backup singer and friend Nina DeNio started a GoFundMe campaign to help Perkins, writing on social media, “I can’t stand by and watch her sell her home and door dash between gigs to try and make ends meet with the overwhelming amount of medical bills she’s been burdened with.”

According to the GoFundMe page, Perkins was diagnosed in 2018 with stage 4 endometriosis, causing chronic pain and requiring multiple surgeries. In addition, she has since been diagnosed by her team at the Mayo Clinic with MCAS (Mast Cell Activation Syndrome) and hAT (Hereditary Alpha Tryptasemia), which DeNio called “complex conditions that have dramatically changed her daily life and require ongoing specialized medical care.”

With MCAS, the body’s mast cells mistakenly think there’s something wrong with the immune system and go into overdrive, according to the Cleveland Clinic, causing “intense episodes of swelling, shortness of breath, hives, diarrhea, vomiting” and even life-threatening anaphylaxis.

Perkins’ MCAS is further complicated by her hAT diagnosis, which the Allergy & Asthma Network describes as a hereditary condition that causes increased Tryptase, a protein in blood vessels and mast cells that plays a “major role” in severe allergic reactions.

On the GoFundMe page, which had raised over $21,000 as of June 26, DeNio wrote, “Kat is now being treated by an exceptional team at Mayo Clinic and remains hopeful, but the road ahead is long, physically demanding, and financially overwhelming. Your support will help ease the burden of medical expenses, travel, treatments, and lost income so she can focus on healing.”

In Emotional Video, Kat Perkins Says Supporters Are ‘Changing My Whole Life’

On June 24, DeNio posted a fundraising update that included an emotional video recorded by Perkins (seen in the post above), in which she said she would try to “do this without crying.”

Perkins thanked supporters for not only backing the GoFundMe but “trying to grasp my story, and trusting that I need all the help I can get.”

“What I’m trying to do is be better at receiving,” she admitted, “and you guys are really just changing my whole life.”

Getty “The Voice” season six alums Christina Grimmie, Delvin Choice and Kat Perkins on the show’s red carpet in 2014

Fans have been frustrated by Perkins having to sell her house to pay for treatment and in awe of her resilience, including one who wrote on Facebook, “Kat, I am so sorry you had to make this choice out of necessity. I pray this next part of your journey would be restorative. I am praying solutions so that you can walk in Health.”

Someone else commented on Instagram, “Wow. This makes me sad, but your attitude is awesome”

Another wrote, “Sending you love Kat … always remember you are a strong, beautiful, bad ass warrior! 💪🥰”

The GoFundMe for Kat Perkins can be found here while a list of her planned summer appearances is available on her website.