HGTV Couple’s Saturday Takes Unexpected Turn After Beloved Animals Escape

HGTV couple Chelsea and Cole DeBoer had an unexpected addition to their Saturday morning routine.

The “Down Home Fab” dad left fans laughing after sharing a video of himself tracking down four escaped Highland cows that had wandered about a mile from the family’s South Dakota farm.

Cole shared a video to social media on Saturday, June 20, that caused quite a stir.

“So, the girls came in this morning. They said, the cows are gone,” the father of four began. “And I am about a mile away from my house because they went on a little adventure this morning.”

In the clip, Cole is seen walking through a field with a bucket of what appears to be cow feed, with a herd of Highland cows trailing behind him.

“But, they’re a sucker for a little treat. So here, we’re just going for a little walk. We’re just walking the cows,” he continued. “They have never been this far away before. Holy cow. Nothing like a Saturday morning walk. Oh, lord.”

The comments section was filled with fans reactions, including HGTV great Ty Pennington.

“😂This is awesome!” the “Rock the Block” star wrote.

“‘Holy cow’ no pun intended 🐮😂” the DeBoer’s home furnishing store, Down Home DeBoers, commented.

“Dude, you better exercise and walk some more cause you’re out of breath and you said they were only a mile lol” one fan joked.

Cole responded, explaining that he was mostly running.

“I was running first and also was running on the way back. A lot happened before,” he laughed.

“Ya need a horse or a four wheeler. Work smarter not harder! Love the farm life!” another follower suggested.

But that wasn’t an option for Cole.

“I got a 4 wheeler and a utv but I could ruin all my neighbors beans!” he responded.

“lol 😂the dang girls like to sneak out for a good time… why does daddy have to always ruin the fun! 😂” another fan joked.

The DeBoer’s Farm

Chelsea and Cole — who share children Aubree, Watson, Layne, and Walker — have their hands full with a plethora of animals, a thriving garden, and a large property to maintain.

The couple welcomed two Highland cows to their herd in June 2021.

“The newest DeBoers, Nelson & Steve 🐮” the former MTV star shared at the time.

By 2025, the couple had added two more cows.

“We did have a new goat baby,” Chelsea shared via social media in July 2025. “So Trudy is the mom. Trudy has Dixie, Lou, and Butch. Terry is the dad of them all.”

She continued, “Oh! We added a cow!”

“Henry. He joins Nelson, Todd, and Steve, and they have really gotten large,” Cole added.

The couple also have two alpacas, Doug and Dewey, and a sheep named Gary.

“I would say out of every single animal, Cole didn’t want any of them,” Chelsea laughed.

Chelsea’s farm life truly began with her pet pig, Pete, whom she and Cole adopted in 2015. He became a fan favorite during his time appearing on “Teen Mom 2.”

Tragically, Pete passed away in January 2024.

“I’m not great with words which is why I usually like to keep it simple. But, this felt like one of those times I needed to at least try to elaborate how I was feeling,” Chelsea shared at the time. “This is a tremendous loss to our family. I think this one stings extra because Pete symbolized more than just a pet. Pete symbolized a new chapter in mine and Aubree’s life.”

She continued, “I have dreamed of having a farm for a very, very long time. I dreamed of having a big family, a loving husband, and a farm full of funny animals. Pete was the first. Cole was totally on board with my silly idea of getting a pig and it truly felt like I had found my person that supported my crazy dream. We now have a silly little farm, with many funny animals and a handful more kids – everything I dreamed of having…and Pete was the first. I hope there’s endless belly scratches in heaven.”