Scott McGillivray Shares His Biggest Tip For Home Improvement Projects

HGTV personality Scott McGillivray wrapped up his run on “Rock the Block” and is ready to share his favorite home improvement tips with fans.

Like many other professionals in the real estate industry, McGillivray has learned many lessons the hard way. Amid the chaos of the real estate landscape, the 48-year-old sincerely wants to see fans avoid mistakes.

In a new interview, Scott McGillivray shares an important piece of advice that could save homeowners a substantial amount of money.

Scott McGillivray Advises Against Paying Contractors Upfront

Seeing a strong return on investment can be challenging in the modern real estate world. HGTV star Scott McGillivray has built a strategy for navigating the current landscape and protecting his own interests.

“@scott_mcgillivray‘s biggest piece of advice: never pay contractors upfront!⁣” Toronto music station CHFI shared a teaser from the interview on Instagram.

The reality TV personality came up with the plan based on the turbulent real estate market, coupled with his own experiences. Ultimately, he wants his viewers to avoid making costly mistakes that could completely sink a project.

“You know, the last five years, when you look at supply chain issues, inflation, cost of labor, cost of materials. These things have been very unpredictable, which is why we’ve seen so many people postpone the opportunity to improve their home,” Scott McGillivray explained in the interview.

“So I feel like there’s a build-up, pent-up demand for work to be done,” the HGTV star continued. “So, if you’re going to do something, you have a small budget, and you’re feeling pretty confident about something, number one, don’t pay for things up front. My new rule is zero. Zero upfront.”

In the comments, fans praised Scott McGillivray and thanked him for his wisdom.

The ‘Rock the Block’ Alum Teases Upcoming Projects

Scott McGillivray and Brooke Hogan didn’t win “Rock the Block,” but they certainly made a strong impression with HGTV viewers. Now, the home improvement master is pleased to announce that he will have more shows arriving on the network this year.

“It’s Scott McGillivray here and I have some exciting news!” the HGTV star told viewers. “That’s right, I am coming home to HGTV! I could not be more excited. We have some incredible new series. We’ve got design, construction, transformation, real estate investing, it’s all coming your way.”

“And I want to hear from you as well,” McGillivray added. “I want to know what you’re looking for and I want to know if you want to be on the show. So stay tuned, more to come. I am so excited to be here on HGTV. We’ll see you soon.”

Right away, many fans wanted new episodes of “Vacation House Rules.” Others asked for shows with solid “how-to” tips for home renovations. A few wanted more competition and collaboration shows, while some just shared kind words for McGillivray.

“Scott, you are the best person on HGTV. Everyone loves watching you especially me!” an excited fan wrote.

So far, Scott McGillivray hasn’t offered any specific details about his new shows. Nevertheless, fans feel eager to see what he has in store for them.