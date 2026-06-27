HGTV Star Reveals How She Avoids ‘Burnout’ While Filming Multiple Shows

HGTV star Alison Victoria is hitting the road and leaving social media behind.

The “Sin City Rehab” star shared a photo dump on Instagram on Saturday, June 27, explaining that a little getaway is just what the doctor ordered.

Victoria’s Getaway

Victoria’s photo dump, which was not shared in real-time, featured images with the “love of her life,” Brandt Andersen.

“Every year, I go off the grid for a while to avoid the burnout,” she captioned her post. “I completely detach. No emails. No texts. No thank you.”

Victoria continued, “Instead I wander old streets, study beautiful architecture, hunt for antiques, take an embarrassing number of photos, and come home with enough inspiration (and even more luggage) to fuel another year of creating.”

The antiquing queen asked fans to chime in on where they thought she may be headed.

According to her boarding pass, she and Andersen departed Los Angeles for Istanbul, Turkey, on June 17. However, fans were quick to notice what appeared to be a French train ticket sticking out of her passport holder, leading many to believe Turkey was simply a layover.

“Hope there’s room in your carry-on for me! ❤️” HGTV star Sarah Baeumler commented.

“Yessss! So needed! Enjoy❤️” Jenny Marrs wrote.

Ty Pennington shared his destination guess, writing simply “Bodrum” — which is a coastal city in southwest Turkey.

“Have fun babe!” Taniya Nayak commented.

While the “Windy City Rehab” star did not reveal her final destination, she did share photos from her travel day, including from the airplane, a selfie with Brandt, and a mirror selfie with her travel outfit.

Victoria’s Passion

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It’s no secret that Victoria loves to travel as she often shares photos from her exotic vacations to social media. Her travels often lead to incredible home decor finds, many of which she features in her homes.

“Inspiration can start anywhere for me. It could start with a fabric… an antique light fixture… or an experience that I had recently, whether it’s through travel or a restaurant or really anything visual,” she told Success.com in 2025. “It always starts somewhere. So the process is different for every job I do.”

While giving a home tour of her “dream home” in Chicago, Victoria pointed out countless pieces she sourced from around the world. Antique dining chairs sourced from one of her favorite Paris restaurants, a gorgeous marble mantel that she says was nearly impossible to have shipped, and antique doors with custom mosaic glass, to name a few.

In addition to travel, another decision Victoria made recently to avoid burnout was to end her podcast, “Pap Smear.”

“I don’t want you to be scared, and I don’t want you to be sad, because even though it’s the final episode of ‘Pap Smear Podcast,’ it’s actually the beginning of something exciting and something new,” she told listeners earlier this month.

She added, “Whether it’s changing where I live or changing what I’m doing or shifting my business, you guys have seen me do a lot of that. So, this is just more of it.”