HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Shares Relatable ‘Truths’ About Pregnancy: ‘Expectations Are Low’

Jasmine Roth is pregnant and expecting her third daughter with husband Brett Roth. The 41-year-old HGTV star isn’t holding back as she discusses some relatable “truths” about pregnancy.

Jasmine’s Truths

Roth took to social media on Saturday, June 27, to share how her third pregnancy has been different from her previous two. But the “Help! I Wrecked My House” alum also shared “truths” that often go unspoken.

“I’m currently pregnant with our third baby. I never in a million years imagined I would be pregnant (and with little kids) at age 41, but I’m also loving the experience,” Roth began in her Saturday update. “Since this is my third pregnancy, I’m not afraid to say it like it is.”

She continued, “You should tell your doctor how you’re actually feeling and have high expectations that they will help you. Even if you need to go back a few times until you figure it out. I’m not just talking medication either. I’m talking lifestyle changes, hydration, supplements, physical therapy, etc. that are health-based solutions that can make such a difference.”

With two growing daughters already, Roth added, “It’s ok to be nervous about how another baby will fit into what you already have going on. It’s also ok to be nervous about how you’ll be able to handle the responsibility of another little kid.”

Her comforting words were met with praise from followers who thanked her for “keeping it real.”

“Your ‘big’ kids will be extra adorable because they’re so excited for the new baby,” Jasmine added. “It’s harder to feel like you can fully show up for your kids, both physically and emotionally.”

“But also so important for them to go through this. Being part of a family will be one of the most important aspects of their childhood and will influence their entire future.”

For Roth — who previously opened up about secondary infertility when trying to conceive her second daughter, Darla, — explained that she doesn’t “love being pregnant.”

“I was pretty miserable my first two pregnancies and I’m actually enjoying it more this time around. I’m hopeful it will get easier, but my expectations are low. That said, don’t put pressure on yourself to love being pregnant,” she wrote, adding in the caption, “Hoping this pregnancy gets a little easier, but my expectations are low.”

Her ‘Truths’ About Marriage

Roth — who has been with her husband for 20 years — shared how pregnancy changes ones relationship.

“Your relationship when you’re pregnant might look a little different, and that’s ok. I’d say it goes back, but it really never does,” she wrote. “That said, with work, it grows and gets better with shared life experiences. Like so much better!”

The “Roast My Rental” star admitted that she and Brett are “so lucky” to have their family’s support.

“There’s no shame in asking for help, no matter who it’s from,” she wrote. “I’m not doing as much as I’d normally do, and sometimes that hits me hard. But I just remind myself that I’m growing a human and that usually helps.”

While she has yet to share her due date, Roth revealed on Saturday that she is 16 weeks pregnant.