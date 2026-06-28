HGTV’s Mika Kleinschmidt Surprises Fans With New Role in Beloved Musical

“100 Day Dream Home” star Mika Kleinschmidt is hanging up her tools and stepping into the spotlight in a different way. The HGTV favorite has joined the stage production of “Come From Away,” and fans are showing their love and support.

Mika Kleinschmidt Acts

She’s not just a star when it comes to renovation, HGTV fans were surprised to learn that Mika is also a star on stage.

“Meet the cast of Eight O’Clock Theatre’s ‘Come From Away’. In the days following September 11, 2001, nearly 7,000 stranded passengers found unexpected kindness in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland,” the announcement, which was shared via Facebook on Saturday, June 27, read. “What followed is one of the most extraordinary true stories of compassion, resilience, and the good we are capable of in our darkest moments.”

The post continued, “This September, as we reflect on the anniversary of 9/11, these incredible performers will bring that story to life on our stage. Join us September 4–13 for a powerful story that reminds us that even in times of uncertainty, hope begins with humanity.”

Kleinschmidt was named on the cast list as “Hannah & Others.”

The production is set to be held at the Eight O’Clock Theater in Largo, Florida.

“Thank you!” Mika commented on the post, adding a graphic that read “Bravo” with a red rose.

“Thrilled to be going back to live theater and performing on stage with these wonderful people. Looking forward to starting our journey together and telling this beautiful story,” she posted on her own profile.

Fans Show Their Support

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After one local fan got wind of the exciting news, they shared it with other HGTV fans via Reddit.

“Just perusing Facebook earlier, and one of my local theaters, Eight O’Clock Theater, just posted the cast list for an upcoming production (Come From Away) and a specific name caught my eye: Mika Kleinschmidt!” the post read. “She posted in the thread saying thank you, and hovering over the name, it’s HER! “Host/Producer at HGTV 100 Day Dream Home” I might have to go see the show now, lol. I knew she was somewhat local, but didn’t think she’d be doing theater in Largo, Florida!”

“Wow…this is one of our favorite shows!” one fan shared.

Others responded to Mika’s post with excitement.

“Beyond excited for you to experience this! Can’t wait to see you perform! Congratulations!!!!!!” one friend wrote.

“I canNOT wait! Brava… I know how hard you work at everything you go for!!! Brava🌻

Sunny Olive Sprouts sends her organic love 🌞🫒🌱” another added.

It seems many Mika fans were unaware of her acting past, as it’s not included in her HGTV bio.

“Mika Kleinschmidt is a Tampa realtor with a passion for finding the perfect house for each of her clients. Mika teams up with her husband, developer Brian Kleinschmidt, in their HGTV series ‘100 Day Dream Home’ to build and design the perfect house for their clients — all in 100 days or less,” the network’s site reads. “Mika and Brian were the season 2 winners of HGTV’s hit competition show ‘Rock the Block.'”

Florida fans can snag tickets to the stage production beginning Monday, June 29.