HGTV’s Alison Victoria Opens Up About Why She’s Quitting Her Passion Project: ‘It’s Time’

Alison Victoria is walking away from her passion project, the “Pap Smear Podcast,” and moving on to bigger things. The HGTV star revealed why she decided to record her final episode, admitting that the show wasn’t paying off as she had hoped and sharing what’s next for her career.

Alison Victoria Reveals Why She’s Quitting Her Podcast

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On June 18, Victoria took a moment during her “Pap Smear Podcast” episode to explain why she is ending the show — and what’s next for her.

“Welcome to ‘Pap Smear Podcast’ for my final episode,” the “Sin City Rehab” star said. “And I don’t want you to be scared, and I don’t want you to be sad, because even though it’s the final episode of ‘Pap Smear Podcast,’ it’s actually the beginning of something exciting and something new.”

She explained how she first came to name the podcast, inspired by her boyfriend Brandt Andersen’s suggestion to pick something connected to when she felt “most vulnerable.”

“I laughed my [expletive] off. I thought it was hysterical,” she said of the name. “For me as a businesswoman, I’m all about change because, for those of you who know me and have followed me for a while, you know that change is not foreign to me.”

“Whether it’s changing where I live or changing what I’m doing or shifting my business, you guys have seen me do a lot of that. So, this is just more of it,” Victoria explained.

The behind-the-scenes of the podcast, however, proved challenging. The HGTV star mentioned the amount of work that went into creating the intro’s animation and music, scheduling guests, and doing photo shoots to promote the show. “It’s a lot … and I’m only on season 2,” she noted.

“Also, figuring out that seasons don’t work for podcasts when you want to make money,” she shared. “I’m not making any money on this podcast. I feel like I just found out from Nicholas, my camera operator, and my editor, and also producer — we made $237 on YouTube.”

“That’s not a sustainable business, is it? I’d be a very bad businesswoman if I didn’t change some things,” she shared. “So, it’s time.”

Alison Victoria Explains What’s Next for Her

Victoria may be saying goodbye to the “Pap Smear Podcast,” but she’s got other ideas on the horizon.

“And we are working on rebranding everything — streamlining my brand with television shows, products, interior design, influencing. And so, when the new team came to me, they said, ‘Would you be open to rebranding the podcast?’ And I said yes,” the HGTV star explained.

Victoria noted, “And I think the ‘Pap Smear Podcast,’ although it’s funny as [expletive], it’s just not resonating with advertisers.”

“And so, I want this to be a business that makes money so I can continue to do it, and so I can continue to give you guys what you love most, which is these honest conversations that are quirky, weird, informative, inspiring, funny,” she explained.

“So, we’re shifting. And I hope you guys will shift with me,” Victoria said.

“I hope you guys stay tuned — I know it’s just going to get bigger and better,” she noted.

“Thanks for sticking with me. Thanks for always believing in me. Thanks for always watching me. And thank you for always listening to me,” Victoria added. “You guys are the best, and I will see you on the other side with a new name, fresh start, and a whole new look.”

Fans flooded the comments section of her Instagram post about the podcast, with supportive messages, including, “Good to rebrand. Congratulations to you!!Keep going. 🔥🚀,” “No worries … We’ll be waiting patiently,” and “I can’t wait to see what’s next!”