Hilaria Baldwin & Daughter Carmen Baldwin, 12, Look Incredible During Public Outing 

Alec Baldwin is a father to eight children, seven of whom he shares with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. Fans were given a better glimpse into “Dancing with the Stars” Season 34 competitor’s relationship with one of her children, when she and daughter Carmen Baldwin made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2026 Gurus Beauty Awards in New York City.

Hilaria Baldwin Attends Event With Daughter Carmen Baldwin

Getty Carmen Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the 2026 Gurus Beauty Awards)

The event was held on Tuesday, June 23, and both mom and daughter looked gorgeous. Hilaria wore a bright pink dress for the occasion, while Carmen wore a cute floral dress. They posed for photos on the red carpet, embracing, holding hands, and looking straight into the camera.

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Carmen is Hilaria and Alec’s eldest child. She was born on August 23, 2013.

The mom and daughter share a close bond and even launched a podcast together, “Growing Up Together” with Evio Creative. Speaking of the decision, Hilaria told People in an August 2025 interview why this project means so much to her. “We want to grow together, and not apart, and believe that opening up and sharing these chats on a podcast can be a fun way to explore that controversial question: Can parents and kids be friends?”

She continued, “We had so much fun doing our book together and the first season of our family show that we didn’t want to stop our mother-daughter projects! We think that having open conversations about growing up and how to stay close and connected, even during the rockiest times, is serving us well.” The podcast officially launched in September 2025.

Hilaria Baldwin & Carmen Baldwin’s Special Bond

Getty Hilaria Baldwin and daughter Carmen Gabriela Baldwin in 2021

Carmen and Hilaria’s podcast is not their only creative collaboration, and prior to it, the pair released a book in December 2024 titled “Glowing Up: Recipes to Rock Your Natural Beauty. In an interview with People, Hilaria credited Carmen for the book, saying she was “just helping her see the potential and possibilities.”

She continued, “I loved creating this book with Carmen. One of my goals as a mother is to really foster my children’s creativity and individuality and see where their passions and skills collide. She has made her own skincare products from our kitchen for years, learning what ingredients are beneficial, measuring, experimenting…creating.”

Carmen also shared her thoughts, saying she was proud of the project. “All of these recipes are ones that I have been making at home for a couple of years. I use them on myself and my siblings and my parents,” she said. “My mom teaches me that sharing is so important, and she thought that these recipes would be so fun to write down and share with other kids and their families!”

She continued, “I feel very lucky for this experience, and I hope people like it as much as I do! I do a lot of research into different ingredients that are good for hair and skin.”