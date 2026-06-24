‘In the City’ Star Kenny Martin Reunites With His Father After 25 Years — Bravo Fans React

“In the City” fans witnessed a real-time reunion between Kenny Martin and his father.

On the June 23 episode of the “Summer House” spinoff, the Bravo TV newcomer reunited with his estranged father, Larry Martin, for the first time in 25 years as cameras rolled.

In the emotional scene, the father and son reunited at a New York City diner after first connecting on the telephone. Tears were shed as the two recounted how they lost touch after Larry moved to England when Kenny was a young teen. Both agreed that while they couldn’t get the lost years back, they could have a future together going forward.

Fans Reacted to the Emotional ‘In the City’ Reunion

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On social media, fans and friends reacted to Kenny’s tearful reunion with his dad, whom he tracked down after his girlfriend Whitney Fransway found contact information for his father’s wife Debbie in Florida.

“This scene brought me to tears!” wrote “In the City” co-star Gavin Moseley. “I’m so proud of Kenn for activating this search for his father without resentment and a forgiving approach. I got to meet Mr. Larry and he’s cooler than Kenn but that’s no surprise. 🙂 Also, Witty is the best sleuth in the game.”

“I’m shattered… this is so so so important…really proud of you @kendonmartin. I’m in tears,” another wrote.

“So happy for Kenny ❤️ 👏,” another fan chimed in.

“Such vulnerable moments. Still gives me chills,” added another.

“Loving this show! Kenny and his dad were so genuine and amazing to see,” another “In the City” fan wrote.

Kenny Martin Said Fans Didn’t See ‘The Half’ of What He Went Through to Find His Dad

Kenny activated the search for his father after losing his mother to cancer last year. On “In the City,” he explained that he had tired of traveling back and forth to England to see his dad each summer, and ultimately, their relationship just fizzled, with no bad blood or argument. In 2025, Kenny hired a private investigator to help him locate his dad.

Speaking with Page Six Virtual Reali-Tea about the condensed “In the City” scene in which he finally found the correct phone number for his father, Kenny noted, “You don’t even see the half of it.”

“We were sitting there for hours, hours and hours,” he shared. “The PI got us to where we needed to be because they gave us, like, the wife’s name and phone numbers, and now we had all this information. But I called two numbers. Neither one of the numbers from the PI worked. So then [Whitney] goes into detective mode. She finds Debbie because we had the name, found her on Facebook, and then, you know, I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s him.’ …And she’s messaging. No one’s responding, but we’re like, we need to get in here.”

Kenny added that his girlfriend then subscribed to a people finder database, which gave them seven more phone numbers to try,

“And we tried literally like five more numbers. None of them worked,” he shared, “And we were like, ‘All right, this is getting crazy.’ But I was like, ‘There’s two more numbers left. Let’s try the last two.’ The next one we tried, Debbie. And she’s like, ‘We’ve been looking for you.’”

Kenny admitted he was shocked because he hadn’t been sure about his father’s new life or if he had told anyone that he had a son from his past.

“I was in shock in that moment,” the “In the City” star said. “I didn’t know how to respond. I was like, I didn’t know if they were kind of like, ‘I’ve got a new wife and a new life, and she doesn’t even know about my other kids’ or like, ‘We’ve been looking for you.’ So it was a really, really cool experience.”