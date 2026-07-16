West Wilson Joining ‘In the City’ Is Not Ruled Out by Cast Members

Bravo’s premiere season of “In the City” focused on the fallout of Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s marriage, while also capturing the beginning of Batula’s newfound romance with their “Summer House” co-star, West Wilson. Batula and Wilson announced their relationship to the world in a bombshell statement in March and have been going strong ever since.

So, with Wilson and Batula now an item, is there a chance that he gets cast on season 2 of “In the City?” Two cast members share their honest take, and it certainly sounds like there is a chance fans may see him on their television screens.

Could West Wilson Join ‘In the City’ Season 2?

Getty West Wilson attends SiriusXM’s Front Row Series with the cast of Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ at SiriusXM Studios on January 27, 2026 in New York City.

West Wilson and Amanda Batula appear to be going strong, having last been seen attending a wedding in Montana in July, but could that mean Bravo fans can see both stars together on season 2 of “In the City?”

The show’s stars, Kenny Martin and Whitney Fransway, spoke to Us Weekly about the possibility of Wilson joining the show.

“We talked about this post-reunion, Amanda and I for a hot second,” Kenny exclusively told the outlet. “It sounds like it’s not out of the realm of possibility, but I don’t know.”

Getty Kenny Martin and Whitney Fransway attend The One Party by Uber: New York City at Pier 36 on June 12, 2026 in New York City.

However, Martin believed the move wouldn’t be the best idea for the former “Summer House” star.

He continued, “I just don’t know where West fits into the equation. Like, obviously, Amanda is friends with people in the mix, but I think it would be an adjustment for West to go from doing theme parties to real life.”

For her part, Fransway admitted that Wilson would cause tension among the cast, but believed it would be “interesting” to see him in the mix because “I think that people would have a lot to say.” She also added that Wilson would “have to open up and bring that depth, which we haven’t seen on ‘Summer House.”

Speaking about Batula, both Martin and Fransway agree that though she has made “bad decisions,” she isn’t a “bad person,” with Fransway adding, “I feel like you want to protect somebody from continuing to make that decision.”

“She made bad decisions. She kind of continues to make questionable decisions, in my opinion, so maybe we can watch all that play out in season 2,” Martin shared.

Wilson & Batula Are Not Returning to ‘Summer House’ Season 11

Getty Jesse Solomon, Lindsay Hubbard, West Wilson, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller and Carl Radke

Cameras are back up to film “Summer House” season 11, but both West Wilson and Amanda Batula will not be spending their time in the Hamptons this summer.

In June, Wilson clarified rumors that he was departing the show, sharing in a TikTok, “That is true. But in their defense, I don’t think it would have been a fun summer.”

Shortly after Wilson’s exit news, People reported that Batula was also on the outs for the upcoming season. With Batula’s friendships fractured because of her romance with Wilson and her marriage fallout with Cooke, it made sense that she stepped back from the series.

It’s unclear if Batula will return for “In the City” season 2. The series just wrapped in July with a two-part reunion premiering on July 21.

Fans will have strong opinions about Wilson possibly joining the drama for season 2 of “In the City,” but seeing him navigate his relationship with Batula alongside the rest of the cast could be enough to keep viewers tuning in.