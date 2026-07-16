Collin Gosselin Set to Take On ‘Special Forces’: The Reality Show That Once Knocked Out His Mom

News that Collin Gosselin will appear on the newest season of FOX’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” stunned fans of the former “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star.

In a new Instagram post, Gosselin shared his thoughts about joining the series his mom, Kate Gosselin, appeared on during the show’s debut season. He said he was “excited” as he prepares to push his physical and mental limits. Gosselin views the intense military-style challenge as the perfect opportunity to carve out his own path and show the world what he is truly capable of.

Collin Gosselin Reveals His Excitement For ‘Special Forces’ Debut

Collin Gosselin shared his excitement for his television return as part of the new cast of recruits on FOX’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

He shared a post on Instagram which read, “The secret is out. I’m so excited to announce that this fall, you can watch me take on the challenges of ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.'”

Gosselin added, “This experience was so special to me, and I met some truly incredible people along the way. I can’t wait for you all to watch us tackle these challenges together. See you soon!”

Along with Gosselin, other celebrity recruits for Season 5 include Candace Cameron Bure, George Santos, Brandi Glanville, Oliver Hudson, Mauricio Umansky, Alexia Umansky, Breana Tiesi, Hannah Stocking, Ruby Rose, LeSean McCoy, Matt Barnes, Alycia Baumgardner, David Charvet, and Maxim Naumov.

Fans shared their support for Gosselin as he embarked on this new challenge. They couldn’t wait to watch.

“I hope you crushhhh it!!! But either way, I’m so proud of you!!!! This is awesome!! Can’t wait to watch. Love, your internet auntie,” wrote one follower.

A second fan penned, “Omg this is fantastic! The ultimate karma! You are healed Colin and your success is proving it! So over the moon happy for you.”

“So excited for you! How fun, you got this,” wrote a third social media follower. “

“If you manage to get past the first challenge, you’ve got someone named Kate beaten hands down!!!” quipped a fourth viewer.

Kate Gosselin Didn’t Make It Past The First Episode of ‘Special Forces’

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Kate Gosselin joined the cast for the show’s premiere season, hoping to challenge herself and step back into the spotlight now that her children were grown. However, the extreme physical reality of the training immediately caught her off guard.

Right out of the gate, the former reality star struggled heavily during a grueling opening run across the scorching sand. Her immediate exhaustion quickly made her a target for the directing staff, signaling in episode one just how incredibly difficult the experience would be for her.

Her journey came to an abrupt and terrifying end during the very first official stunt, which required the recruits to perform a blind, backwards dive out of a hovering helicopter into the ocean below. Terrified of both heights and water, Kate panicked mid-jump and landed squarely on her back.

The impact left her in excruciating pain, prompting medics to rush her to a local hospital in an ambulance with a suspected broken neck. X-rays fortunately revealed that her spine was intact, and Kate was officially “medically tapped” due to the injury, making her the very first celebrity to be sent home.

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” premieres Sept. 24 on Fox.