Janet Caperna Reveals When Her Friendship With Kristen Doute Began to Change

Janet Caperna says viewers only saw part of what happened between her and Kristen Doute.

During Bravo’s “The Valley After Show,” Janet revealed that the friendship had been unraveling long before “The Valley” premiered, explaining that years of unresolved issues eventually led the two in different directions.

According to Janet, things began to change while Kristen was going through a breakup before her relationship with fiancé Luke Broderick. Janet said she tried to be there as a friend, spending hours talking with Kristen and supporting her through the ups and downs.

Over time, however, Janet said she began feeling emotionally drained and questioned whether her efforts were being appreciated.

She also recalled another moment that became a turning point. Janet said Kristen stayed at her home while she was away on her honeymoon and claimed the house wasn’t left in the condition she expected. Janet said all she wanted was an apology, but when that didn’t happen, she decided it was time to establish healthier boundaries.

“As soon as I put a boundary up, she was like, ‘You’re my enemy,'” Janet said.

A Conversation Didn’t Repair Their Friendship

Janet also shared that she and Kristen later sat down for a lengthy off-camera conversation in hopes of clearing the air.

She said she approached the discussion wanting a calm and productive conversation, but the two never found common ground.

Kristen, meanwhile, offered a different perspective during “The Valley After Show.”

She said many of her concerns centered on Janet’s interactions with fellow cast members Danny Booko and Nia Sanchez Booko, whom she considers close friends. Kristen explained that those relationships became a major reason she questioned whether their friendship could move forward.

Where They Stand Today

Although both women reflected on the breakdown of their friendship, neither suggested a reconciliation is on the horizon.

Kristen said she no longer wants to rebuild the friendship because she doesn’t believe the relationship can return to what it once was.

Janet, meanwhile, maintained that setting boundaries ultimately changed the dynamic between them, even if it meant growing apart.

While they continue to see the situation differently, both agreed their friendship had been changing long before viewers watched it play out on “The Valley.”

New episodes of “The Valley” air Wednesdays on Bravo and stream the next day on Peacock.

Charles Sykes/Bravo Kristen Doute on “Watch What Happens Live.”