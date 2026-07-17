Who Went Home on ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Tonight? Week 1 Live Eviction Recap & Spoilers

When “Big Brother” season 28 kicked off, it wasted no time shaking up the game. The BB Time Trip theme introduced several surprise reality TV icons, including former “Big Brother” Houseguest Angela Murray and “Survivor” standouts Dee Valladares and Rick Devens, who all entered the house with a chance to become the season’s first Head of Household.

Let’s be real, the first week has already been packed with big moves. Dee won the first HOH competition and nominated Mallory, Taylor, and Yash for eviction. After a tense Power of Veto competition, Mallory secured the win and removed herself from the block. During the veto ceremony, Dee named Ashley as the replacement nominee, leaving Ashley, Taylor, and Yash fighting for their lives in the game.

Yep, tonight’s live episode re-introduces the Blockbuster Competition, giving one of the three nominees one last chance to save themselves before the eviction vote. Honestly, it seems like it could completely change the outcome of the week.

Once the Blockbuster Competition ends, the remaining Houseguests will cast their votes to evict one of the two nominees still on the block. As always, the Head of Household only votes in the event of a tie, and the final two nominees won’t be eligible to vote.

Now that everyone’s caught up, let’s get into tonight’s live episode and find out who survives the week and who becomes the first Houseguest evicted from “Big Brother” Season 28.

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for the “Big Brother” Season 28, Episode 5. We’ll be updating this live recap throughout the episode as events unfold, so if you want to know what happens, keep refreshing the page.