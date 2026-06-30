CBS Names Jerry O’Connell Permanent ‘Big Brother: Unlocked’ Co-Host & Reveals Season 28 Twist With ‘Major Impact on the Game’

CBS is making a change to “Big Brother: Unlocked” for Season 2. Jerry O’Connell has officially been named the show’s permanent third co-host, joining returning winners Taylor Hale (BB24) and Derrick Levasseur (BB16) when the companion series returns alongside “Big Brother” Season 28.

The announcement also included a few new details about what’s ahead this summer. And yep, it seems like CBS is looking to make “Big Brother: Unlocked” a bigger part of the viewing experience this season.

Jerry O’Connell is Taking on a Permanent Role

While this is O’Connell’s first season as a permanent co-host, he isn’t new to the “Big Brother” franchise.

Back in 2024, he stepped in for Julie Chen Moonves after she contracted COVID-19, becoming the first and, so far, only person to host a live eviction episode in her place. He later appeared during Season 1 of “Big Brother: Unlocked” as a celebrity guest analyst.

Now, he’ll be back every week alongside Hale and Levasseur.

O’Connell reacted to the news in CBS’ official press release. He said:

“BIG BROTHER is my summer and rolls into my fall too. I’m already watching on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, so the fact that CBS is now paying me to do it is kind of amazing. It’s an absolute honor to sit next to Derrick – ‘Champ,’ as I call him – and Taylor, who is my all-time favorite BIG BROTHER winner (sorry, Jag). This is what we call in showbiz a dream gig. I’ll do my best to be the voice of the fans, but as Julie says, expect the unexpected. And most importantly, remember to love one another. I’m soooo excited to join the BIG BROTHER fam!”

CBS Announces New Fan Vote & Live Studio Audience

CBS Jerry O’Connell, Derrick Levasseur, Taylor Hale, and Chelsie Baham on “Big Brother: Unlocked” Season 1, Episode 2 in 2025

CBS also shared more details about what fans can expect from “Big Brother: Unlocked” this season.

As it did last year, the series “will break down gameplay, evaluate the competition and share exclusive insider perspectives” with “exclusive content, inside-the-house footage, behind-the-scenes access, extended interviews, at-home packages, surprise visits from past BB favorites, unparalleled access – and the return of the coveted BBies Award Show.”

The network also announced a brand-new interactive fan vote that will launch during the premiere episode. CBS says the vote will have “a major impact on the game,” although it hasn’t revealed exactly how it will work just yet.

And we reported back in May 2026 that for the first time ever the show will also introduce a live studio audience, which will continue throughout the summer.

Let’s be real, any twist that gives fans a chance to influence the game is bound to get people talking. It’ll be interesting to see exactly how CBS plans to use the new vote once the season gets underway.

When ‘Big Brother’ & ‘Big Brother: Unlocked’ Premiere

CBS Jerry O’Connell, Derrick Levasseur, and Taylor Hale on “Big Brother: Unlocked” Season 1, Episode 2 in 2025

Fans won’t have to wait much longer for the new season. Both shows will return to CBS at 8:00pm ET on their respective air dates:

“Big Brother” airs (90-minute episode) on Thursday, July 9

“Big Brother: Unlocked” airs on Friday, July 10

The two series are also streaming next day on Paramount+.

Want more info on the dates and times for premiere week (and beyond)? Check out our guide here.

Honestly, it seems like CBS is continuing to invest in “Big Brother: Unlocked” rather than treating it as just a companion show to “Big Brother.” Adding O’Connell as a permanent co-host, introducing a fan vote with real game implications, and bringing in a live studio audience all point to a bigger role for the series as Season 28 gets underway.