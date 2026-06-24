‘Survivor’ Legends Reveal Their Pick to Replace Jeff Probst

Jeff Probst has hosted every season of “Survivor” since the show premiered in 2000. It’s almost impossible to imagine this show being hosted by anyone else, right? While there are no plans for Probst to retire anytime soon, the “Survivor 50” castaways were asked who should take over if he ever did step away. There were some familiar names that quickly emerged, including one fan-favorite player who received support from multiple legends of the game. Check out the picks below in our “Survivor” spoilers.

One Clear Frontrunner

It does seem like a pretty obvious choice, as Rick Devens is already a news anchor. He can go from hosting the news to hosting “Survivor.”

Christian Hubicki told Entertainment Weekly that Devens should at least be on the call sheet for it. “Survivor 50” winner Aubry Bracco voted for Devens or John Cochran. She said they are both amazing narrators and love the game.

Jonathan Young also agreed with Devens being the perfect pick. Meanwhile, “Survivor 49” winner Savannah Louie thinks Devens is the easy choice. She said he is “so freaking funny, and he just has that natural charisma.”

Some Female Energy on ‘Survivor’

Others seemed to want a shift in genders and see a female host. Ozzy Lusth told Entertainment Weekly, “I think if Jeff decides to hang it up, I would love to see some female energy. So I’d love to see somebody like Cirie or Parvati. I think that they could really bring a different new perspective to the game.”

Tiffany Ervin wants that female energy too. She said, “I want to see Cirie or Parvati host ‘Survivor,’ because I feel like between those two women, they know the game inside and out, and I feel like they would be the most iconic hosts of all time. Not to mention, they’re the most beloved players of all time. So it’s only fitting.”

Christian also said he would be curious to see how Parvati would do. Meanwhile, Emily Flippen said that Cirie “has a style that is uniquely her own. She’s incredibly social and personable, and I think she’d make an amazing host.”

A Team of Replacements

While many picked Devens as the clear favorite, he had his own theory: a team of replacements.

Devens said, “They’re gonna need a team of people to come in and fill for him. Maybe have like Parvati do Tribal, I can do one of the challenges, we can have (Rob) Cesternino show up at the reward. It’ll be great!”

To be honest, that would be kind of cool to see and bring back more legends of the game.

Other ‘Survivor’ Host Choices

Colby Donaldson was another castaway getting multiple votes. Stephenie LaGross Kendrick said “this franchise was built on his back,” so he’d be perfect.

We also had some of the castaways throwing their own names into the ring. Both Rizo Velovic and Joe Hunter thought they would make great hosts and would love the honor of hosting.

Benjamin “Coach” Wade also picked himself as the host. He joked that if it wasn’t him as the new host, just nix the show.

Who do you think should be the new host if Jeff ever decides to retire?