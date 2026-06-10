What Challenge Should Jeff Probst Compete In Next? ‘Survivor 50’ Cast Weighs In

Jeff Probst finally stepped out from behind the challenge mat and into the game on “Survivor 50.” The results were every bit as entertaining as fans hoped. After the longtime host came up short in his first-ever showdown against contestants, many viewers immediately began wondering whether he’d give it another shot. If he does, what “Survivor” challenge should he take on? The “Survivor 50” castaways gave their thoughts below in our “Survivor” spoilers.

Jeff’s Big Fail

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During Week 9 of “Survivor” 2026, the castaways arrived at the Immunity Challenge. The challenge was the classic “Get a Grip,” where they have to hold on to a handle connected to a bucket containing 25% of their pre-game body weight for as long as possible.

Before getting started, Jeff said this is normally where he would offer a bag of rice to them if some of them would sit out. Instead, the fans voted, and they wanted Jeff to compete in the challenge.

Four of the castaways volunteered to outlast Jeff in the competition. If he beat even one of them, no rice for the castaways. Jeff was not successful, as Tiffany, Joe, Jonathan, and Ozzy all outlasted him and secured the bag of rice for the tribe.

What Challenge Should Be Next?

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Sure, the fans voted for Jeff to compete in the challenge. Will that ever happen again? Maybe they will work it into every season and have the castaways compete against Jeff to earn the bag of rice.

With that in mind, the “Survivor 50” castaways shared their thoughts with Entertainment Weekly:

Last Gasp – Both Genevieve and Christian voted for this one. Genevieve wanted to see him try to narrate during this challenge, and Christian just because he wouldn’t be able to talk.

– Both Genevieve and Christian voted for this one. Genevieve wanted to see him try to narrate during this challenge, and Christian just because he wouldn’t be able to talk. Sumo at Sea – Both Devens and Rizo chose this one, as Devens wanted to see Probst take on a Jonathan Young on this one. Rizo wanted to take on Jeff himself.

Both Devens and Rizo chose this one, as Devens wanted to see Probst take on a Jonathan Young on this one. Rizo wanted to take on Jeff himself. Hanging Tough – This is where they wrap themselves around the pole. Both Charlie and Ozzy wanted to see Jeff take this challenge on.

This is where they wrap themselves around the pole. Both Charlie and Ozzy wanted to see Jeff take this challenge on. Hot Pursuit – Coach wants to see Jeff take on Hot Pursuit, where they hold a snake and run around the track. He joked that Jeff would be the only one holding the snake, and there would be 10 Jonathans catching him.

Coach wants to see Jeff take on Hot Pursuit, where they hold a snake and run around the track. He joked that Jeff would be the only one holding the snake, and there would be 10 Jonathans catching him. Wall Challenge – No name for it, but both Joe and Emily picked the wall challenge. This is where they have to stand on the little pegs that get smaller as the challenge goes on. Emily was all about the challenge that caused the most physical pain for Jeff! Savannah also wanted a leg challenge and anything with pegs to smaller pegs.

No name for it, but both Joe and Emily picked the wall challenge. This is where they have to stand on the little pegs that get smaller as the challenge goes on. Emily was all about the challenge that caused the most physical pain for Jeff! Savannah also wanted a leg challenge and anything with pegs to smaller pegs. Plates – “Survivor 50” winner Aubry Bracco chose one that haunts her from Kaoh Rong, where they had to hold up plates. She said it lingers with your shoulders 10 years after you play it.

“Survivor 50” winner Aubry Bracco chose one that haunts her from Kaoh Rong, where they had to hold up plates. She said it lingers with your shoulders 10 years after you play it. Water Buckets – Colby was throwing it back to Season 2 in Australia. They did a challenge with a big bamboo stick across their backs that had water buckets on it. Colby wants to see Jeff with the water buckets stacked up on his back.

Colby was throwing it back to Season 2 in Australia. They did a challenge with a big bamboo stick across their backs that had water buckets on it. Colby wants to see Jeff with the water buckets stacked up on his back. Anything in Undies – It looks like Stephenie is basically wanting to see Jeff in his undies. She said something where he has to swim and balance, but added, “Jeff, get in your undies!”

What challenge would you like to see Jeff compete in on “Survivor”?