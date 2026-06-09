Tsunami Warnings in Fiji Threaten to Derail ‘Survivor’ Season 52 Filming

Filming for Season 52 of “Survivor” is officially underway in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands, with reports suggesting that the latest batch of castaways kicked off their 26-day journey on Friday, June 5.

With the installment not set to premiere on CBS until February 2027, there’s plenty that we still don’t know about “Survivor 52,” beyond that it will be a continuation of the franchise’s all-new “Open Era,” set to begin with the premiere of Season 51 this September.

While the Season 52 castaways have reportedly already experienced their first Tribal Council ceremony, rumored to have been filmed on Sunday, June 7, production could potentially be paused indefinitely in the coming days as the Fiji Meteorological Service revealed that the region is currently under a tsunami watch following a powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake near the Philippines on Monday, June 8.

Fiji Hit with Tsunami Warning After 8.2-Magnitude Earthquake

A tsunami watch was issued by the Mineral Resources Department’s Seismology Section on Monday at 11:37am local time, warning all residents in low-lying areas across Fiji – including the casts and crews of currently-airing productions like “Survivor” and “Love Island” — to remain alert and take necessary precautions as unpredictable weather rocks the region.

The department’s warning was later joined by a statement from the Fiji Meteorological Service, warning locals of “strong winds” up to 28mph that could move across the area over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Rough seas, high winds, and heavy rainfall could wreak serious havoc on the set of “Survivor 52,” especially during challenges and as temperatures dip overnight. Given that the game is still in its early stages, castaways who’ve yet to earn fire in the competition could be at a significant disadvantage as conditions worsen over the coming days.

Will the Cast of ‘Survivor 52’ Be Evacuated From the Island?

While heavy downpours and harsh conditions are par for the course when it comes to “Survivor,” It’s also possible that the entirety of the season’s cast could be evacuated if the area becomes too dangerous, or if signs point towards a real threat of a tsunami forming.

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A total evacuation has, so far, happened twice in the show’s 26-year history, with the contestants of both “Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X” and “Survivor: David vs. Goliath” having been pulled from the competition briefly to allow particularly turbulent tropical cyclones to pass over the Mamanuca Islands.

At present, it does not appear that a total evacuation will take place, though the intense weather will no doubt play a role in how the castaways navigate the forthcoming “Open Era” season, which will reportedly feature reiterations of every twist, idol and advantage ever used throughout the show’s 50-season run on CBS.

Everything We Know About ‘Survivor’ Season 52 So Far

CBS Jeff Probst on ‘Survivor 50.’

While we do have a full rumored cast list for “Survivor 51,” which wrapped filming earlier this spring, fans will likely have to wait until after Season 52 finishes filming to find out more about the new season’s players.

According to “True Dork Times,” the installment is currently scheduled to crown its “Sole Survivor” on Tuesday, June 30.

At present, we don’t know much more about the forthcoming season, though leaked set photos captured by fans who drifted too close to the island did reveal the supposed tribe colors – pale shades of pink, blue and green – as well as confirming that the season will likely feature three starting tribes.

This will be divergence from Season 51, which is heavily rumored to begin with two dueling tribes, despite starting with an odd number of castaways (21).

Additionally, while there were a lot of rumors suggesting that Season 52 would feature at least some returning players, these speculations have seemingly been debunked by the trusted “Survivor” insider known mononymously as “Redmond.”

Stay tuned for further updates on “Survivor” seasons 51 and 52 as they become available. As soon as we know, you’ll know. Until then, check out our lists ranking every “Survivor” winner and every “Survivor” season to date.