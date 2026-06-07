With the recent conclusion of “Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans,” we are officially 50 seasons deep into the greatest social experiment in reality TV history.

From humble beginnings on the beaches of Borneo, “Survivor” has spent the last 26 years testing castaways abilities to outwit, outplay and outlast in remote locales across the globe. From the wild and dangerous plains of Africa and the Australian Outback, to the jungles of the Brazilian Highlands to the temples of Angkor Wat in Cambodia.

All the while, producers – including longtime host and executive producer Jeff Probst – have challenged more than 750 contestants with increasingly difficult twists and turns, but the question remains: What’s the best “Survivor” season of all time?

While we recently put together our own list ranking every “Survivor” winner ever, this time around, we’re relying on the expertise of NPR writer Stephen Thompson, who recently compiled his ranking of all 50 seasons of “Survivor.”

Without further ado, here’s every “Survivor” season ever, ranked by NRP.

50: ‘Survivor: Thailand’ (Season 5)

CBS Cast photo of “Survivor: Thailand” (2002).

According to NRP, “Survivor: Thailand” stands out as the worst season to date due to its lack-luster cast, unsatisfying victor, and “remedial” gameplay. Throw in a misconduct scandal between some of its players and it’s clear why the season pales in comparison to other installments of the Emmy-winning reality competition series.

Originally Aired: 2002

Filming Location: Tarutao Island, Thailand

“Sole Survivor”: Brian Heidik

Returning Players: Shii Ann Huang (“All-Stars”)

49. ‘Survivor: Island of the Idols’ (Season 39)

CBS ‘Survivor: Island of the Idols.’

Similar to Season 5, “Survivor: Island of the Idols” was derailed by game-changing allegations of player misconduct. Even the presence of series legends “Boston Rob” Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine – who joined the installment as mentors to the participating castaways – couldn’t save the season from fading into obscurity.

Originally Aired: 2019

Filming Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

“Sole Survivor”: Tommy Sheehan

48. ‘Survivor: One World’ (Season 24)

CBS ‘Survivor: One World.’

Despite featuring one of the most dominant winners to date, “Survivor: One World” ranks fairly low on NPR’s ranking due to its “cast-led cruelty and rote predictability.” While the concept of the two starting tribes living together on the same beach had the potential to be something great, tone-deaf conversations about race and a “ghastly” reunion led NPR to describe the installment as “a toilet fire.”

Originally Aired: 2012

Filming Location: Upolu Island, Samoa

“Sole Survivor”: Kim Spradlin-Wolfe

Returning Players: Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (“Winners at War”), Troy “Troyzan” Robertson (“Game Changers”), Monica Culpepper (“Blood vs. Water”). Colton Cumbie (“Blood vs. Water), Kat Edorsson (“Blood vs. Water”)

47. ‘Survivor: Nicaragua’ (Season 21)

CBS ‘Survivor: Nicaragua.’

“Survivor: Nicaragua” had the potential to be a great installment of the series, courtesy of the so-called “stunt-casting”of NFL Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson, the season is most vividly remembered for the fact that not one, but two castaways – NaOnka Mixon and “Purple” Kelly Shinn – decided to quit the competition in the same episode.

Originally Aired: 2010

Filming Location: San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua

“Sole Survivor”: Judson “Jud” Birza (a.k.a. “Fabio”)

Returning Players: Brenda Lowe (“Caramoan”)

46. ‘Survivor: Worlds Apart’ (Season 30)

CBS ‘Survivor: Worlds Apart.’

While prior seasons had separated castaways based on gender and race, “Survivor: Worlds Apart” was the first installment to split players into tribes based on their occupations – “Blue Collar,” “White Collar” and “No Collar.” Though the concept could’ve been a great reflection of the disparity between American lifestyles, NRP claimed that the season ended up being more akin to “Survivor: Ruthless vs. Obnoxious vs. Flaky.”

Originally Aired: 2015

Filming Location: San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua

“Sole Survivor”: Mike Holloway

Returning Players: Joe Anglim (“Cambodia” & “Edge of Extinction”), Shirin Oskooi (“Cambodia”), Sierra Dawn Thomas (“Game Changers”), Hali Ford (“Game Changers”)

45. ‘Survivor: Redemption Island’ (Season 22)

CBS ‘Survivor: Redemption Island.’

Widely remembered as the season where “Boston Rob” Mariano finally claimed the title of “Sole Survivor,” the conclusion of “Survivor: Redemption Island” seemed to be written from the start. Despite a twist that allowed eliminated players to re-enter the game and a rematch between Mariano and Russell Hantz carried over from their showdown on “Heroes vs. Villains,” NRP described the installment as “a glorified victory lap” for Boston Rob that overshadowed the experience of the first-time players on the cast.

Originally Aired: 2011

Filming Location: San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua

“Sole Survivor”: “Boston Rob” Mariano

Returning Players: Andrea Boehlke (“Caramoan” & “Game Changers”), Phillip Sheppard (“Caramoan”), Francesca Hogi (“Caramoan”), “Boston Rob” Mariano (“Winners at War”)

44. ‘Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers’ (Season 35)

CBS ‘Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers.’

Similar to “Worlds Apart,” “Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers” kicked off by separating its castaways into tribes based on their dominating characteristics. While the concept, again, had the potential to turn out a great season, the primary issue was that, according to NRP, there “was an overarching sense that someone ordered a season of ‘Survivor’ on Temu.” The installment similarly saw the first instance of the dreaded final-four fire-making challenge, which fans saw as production tipping the scales in favor of the season’s eventual winner.

Originally Aired: 2017

Filming Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

“Sole Survivor”: Ben Dribergen

Returning Players: Ben Driebergen (“Winners at War”), Chrissy Hofbeck (“Suvivor 50”)

43. ‘Survivor 49’

CBS The Hina Tribe compete in the first challenge of “Survivor 49.”

The lowest ranked season of the “New Era,” “Survivor 49” had everything it needed to be great: complex players with compelling backstories and strategic prowess. Unfortunately, the season never quite came together the way fans had hoped it would. From Jake Latimer’s early medical evacuation to the seemingly inevitable success of the so-called “Tres Leches” alliance between Savannah Louie, Sophi Balerdi and Rizo “RizGod” Velovic, the installment similarly lived in the looming shadow of “Survivor 50,” which began filming just days after the season’s Final Tribal Council ceremony.

Originally Aired: 2025

Filming Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

“Sole Survivor”: Savannah Louie

Returning Players: Savannah Louie (“Survivor 50), Rizo “RizGod” Velovic (“Survivor 50”)

42. ‘Survivor: Fiji’ (Season 14)

CBS ‘Survivor: Fiji.’

Despite producing the show’s first ever unanimous winner, “Survivor: Fiji” hovers towards the bottom of NPR’s ranking, mostly due to its inexplicable “haves/have nots” twist that saw one tribe living in relative luxury while the other was relegated to “more-horrendour-than-usual” conditions on the island. To no one’s surprise, the twist resulted in predictable, lopsided outcomes in favor of the “haves” tribe. That being said, the post-Merge game was entertaining and compelling, despite featuring one of the series’ most bitter juries to date.

Originally Aired: 2007

Filming Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

“Sole Survivor”: Earl Cole

Returning Players: Yau-Man Chan (“Micronesia”)

41. ‘Survivor: Gabon – Earth’s Last Eden’ (Season 17)

CBS ‘Survivor: Gabon.’

“Survivor: Gabon” marked a turning point for the series, at least visually, as the first season to be shot entirely in high-definition. Despite featuring a relatively satisfying winner, however, the installment was tainted by a “visibly miserable” Jeff Probst, who, at the time, had no qualms when it came to letting the castaways know that he didn’t necessarily agree with their decisions.

Originally Aired: 2008

Filming Location: Wonga-Wongue Presidential Reserve, Gabon

“Sole Survivor”: Bob Crowley

Returning Players: Sugar Kiper (“Heroes vs. Villains), Randy Bailey (“Heroes vs. Villains”), Corinne Kaplan (“Caramoan”)

40. ‘Survivor: Africa’ (Season 3)

CBS ‘Survivor: Africa.’

While “Survivor: Africa” remains one of the most memorable seasons of the franchise, spawning fan-favorite players like Ethan Zohn, Teresa “T-Brid” Cooper and Lex van den Berghe, the installment’s camera quality and harsh filming location seemed to drain the cast’s energy faster than usual. While the season is by no means bad, it’s simply not as great as the rest of the seasons on this list.

Originally Aired: 2001-2002

Filming Location: Shaba National Reserve, Kenya

“Sole Survivor”: Ethan Zohn

Returning Players: Ethan Zohn (“All-Stars” & “Winners at War”), Lex van den Berghe (“All-Stars”), Tom “Big Tom” Buchanan (“All-Stars”)

39. ‘Survivor: All-Stars’ (Season 8)

CBS Castaways Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich of the Chapera Mogo tribe.

“Survivor: All-Stars” marked the first time in series history where former castaways were invited back to the competition for a second shot at the $1 million grand prize. While the installment featured players from every season up to that point, however, it heavily favored castaways from “Borneo” and “The Australian Outback.” In the end, the season is mostly remembered for the relationship between “Boston Rob” Mariano and its eventual winner, Amber Brkich, who got engaged during its live finale.

Originally Aired: 2004

Filming Location: Pearl Islands, Panama

“Sole Survivor”: Amber Brkich

Returning Players: Amber Brkich (“Winners at War”), Rupert Boneham (“Heroes vs. Villains” & “Blood vs. Water”), Jenna Lewis (“Survivor 50”), Colby Donaldson (“Heroes vs. Villains” & “Survivor 50”), Tina Wesson (“Blood vs. Water”), Jerri Manthey (“Heroes vs. Villains”), Rob Mariano (“Heroes vs. Villains,” “Redemption Island” & “Winners at War”)

38. ‘Survivor: Vanuatu – Islands of Fire’ (Season 9)

CBS ‘Survivor: Vanuatu.’

Perhaps the least-remember single-digit season, “Survivor: Vanuatu” marked the second time in series history that players were initially separated based on gender following “The Amazon.” By the Final Seven, only one man – Chris Daugherty – remained on a tribe surrounded by six women. Regardless, Chris ended up taking home the title of “Sole Survivor.” While the season’s gameplay is relatively forgettable – barring the challenge where castaways were tasked with chasing and capturing mud-covered, screeching pigs – its volcano-strewn South Pacific setting made for a “compelling travelogue,” according to NPR.

Originally Aired: 2004

Filming Location: Efate Island, Vanuatu

“Sole Survivor”: Chris Daugherty

Returning Players: Ami Cusack (“Micronesia”), Eliza Orlins (“Micronesia”)

37. ‘Survivor: Caramoan – Fans vs. Favorites’ (Season 26)

CBS ‘Survivor: Caramoan.’

The second of two “Fans vs. Favorites” seasons, “Survivor: Caramoan” produced one of the greatest redemption arcs in series history for its eventual winner, John Cochran. That being said, the installment was tainted by the return of Russell Hantz’s nephew, Brandon Hantz, whose outburst and tantrums reached a boiling point that NPR called “almost certainly the worst [irresponsible casting] in ‘Survivor’ history.” Regardless, the season established Cochran as one of the show’s most entertaining narrators and concluded with the castaway pulling off the second “perfect game” in franchise history.

Originally Aired: 2013

Filming Location: The Caramoan Peninsula, Philippines

“Sole Survivor”: John Cochran

Returning Players: Andrea Boehlke (“Game Changers”), Malcolm Freberg (“Game Changers”),

36. ‘Survivor: Samoa’ (Season 19)

CBS ‘Survivor: Samoa.’

“Survivor: Samoa,” while conveying a powerful underdog storyline, suffered from the same issues that many early-to-middle seasons did, wherein one tribe dominated the pre-Merge, leaving the rival tribe to attend Tribal Council over and over again. As a result, the “losers” were awarded more screen time and experience when it came to voting each other out. By the time the Merge rolled around, the underdogs flipped the script as the individual portion of the game began, picking off the less experienced castaways one by one. In the end, however, the installment is mostly remembered as the introduction of “Survivor”s most notorious villain, Russell Hantz who, to this day, holds the record for most confessionals received in a single season at 108.

Originally Aired: 2009

Filming Location: Upolu, Samoa

“Sole Survivor”: Natalie White

Returning Players: Laura Morett (“Blood vs. Water”), Monica Padilla (“Cambodia”), Russell Hantz (“Hereos vs. Villains” & “Redemption Island”), Russell Swan (“Philippines”)

35. ‘Survivor: South Pacific’ (Season 23)

CBS ‘Survivor: South Pacific.’

When it comes to stacked “Survivor” casts, few seasons stand the test of time as well as “Survivor: South Pacific,” which not only featured the return of fan-favorite castaways like Ozzy Lusth and Benjamin “Coach” Wade, but only introduced new power players into the mix, including the likes of John Cochran, Sophie Clarke and Brandon Hantz. While the season was a success overall, Brandon’s somewhat “unhinged” presence on the island seemed like an ill-advised attempt to keep the fire of his uncle – Russell Hantz – burning after he’d run his course on three of the franchise’s four previous seasons.

Originally Aired: 2011

Filming Location: Upolu, Samoa

“Sole Survivor”: Sophie Clarke

Returning Players: Brandon Hantz (“Caramoan”), Dawn Meehan (“Caramoan”), John Cochran (“Caramoan”), Ozzy Lusth (“Game Changers” & “Survivor 50”)

34. ‘Survivor 48’

CBS ‘Survivor 48.’

Despite providing fans with arguably the most memorable moment of the “New Era” when Joe Hunter emotionally helped his ally Eva Erickson work through a panic attack – followed by Eva’s candid confession about how her autism affected her life both in and out of the game – “Survivor 48” was mostly bogged down by its consistent talk of “honor & integrity” in a game built on lies and deception.

Originally Aired: 2025

Filming Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

“Sole Survivor”: Kyle Fraser

Returning Players: Kyle Fraser (“Survivor 50”), Joe Hunter (“Survivor 50”), Kamilla Karthigesu (“Survivor 50”)

33. ‘Survivor: Guatemala – The Maya Empire’ (Season 11)

CBS ‘Survivor: Guatemala.’

For better or worse, there’s no denying that “Survivor: Guatemala” changed the reality competition series for good by being the first season to implement the now-stalwart Hidden Immunity Idol. The “widely forgotten” installment kicked off with one of the show’s most grueling challenges to date – an 11-mile hike through the jungles of Guatemala, including an ill-advised swim through crocodile-infested waters. Its reliance on new twists marked a transition for the franchise into something that “foreshadowed an era full of tricks, gimmicks, hidden idols and advantages.”

Originally Aired: 2005

Filming Location: Yazha-Nakum-Naranjo National Park, Guatemala

“Sole Survivor”: Danni Boatwright

Returning Players: Danni Boatwright (“Winners at War”), Stephenie LaGrossa (“Heroes vs. Villains” & “Survivor 50”)

32. ‘Survivor 43’

CBS ‘Survivor 43.’

Despite featuring a cast of compelling, likeable, and ready-to-play castaways “Survivor 43” was undone by its lackluster Final Three. While the season’s final moments left much to be desired by fans, the run-up to the installment’s conclusion was peppered with iconic moments, courtesy of players like Karla Cruz Godoy, paralympian Noelle Lambert and bona fide “New Era” villain Jesse Lopez.

Originally Aired: 2022

Filming Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

“Sole Survivor”: Mike Gabler

31. ‘Survivor 41’

CBS ‘Survivor 41.’

The official start of the “New Era,” “Survivor 41” saw the franchise return to TV screens across America following the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the months-long lockdowns, “Survivor” fans had been bingeing old seasons, resulting in a great deal of “hype” for the new installment, which successfully featured likeable and strategic castaways like Ricard Foye, Shan Smith and Xander Hastings amongst others. That being said, the “New Era”s heavy reliance on twists – as well as its truncated 26-day game, down from the previously standard 39 – left fans less-than-satisfied with the season as a whole, especially following Season 40’s epic “Winners at War” showdown.

Originally Aired: 2021

Filming Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

“Sole Survivor”: Erika Casuapanan

30. ‘Survivor: Panama – Exile Island’ (Season 12)

CBS ‘Survivor: Panama.’

On the surface, “Survivor: Panama” seemed doomed to fail from the start. Whether it was the decision to separate the castaways into four separate tribes divided by age and gender, or the decision to allow castaway Shane Powers to go through nicotine withdrawal on national TV, the installment fought an uphill battle from the moment the players stepped onto the beach. That being said, the induction of the “Exile Island” twist and the introduction of series legend Cirie Fields went a long way towards making the season one of the most memorable of its era.

Originally Aired: 2006

Filming Location: Pearl Islands, Panama

“Sole Survivor”: Aras Baskauskas

Returning Players: Aras Baskauskas (“Blood vs. Water”), Cirie Fields (“Micronesia,” “Heroes vs. Villains,” “Game Changers” & “Survivor 50”), Danielle DiLorenzo (“Heroes vs. Villains”), Terry Dietz (“Cambodia”)

29. ‘Survivor: Kaoh Rong – Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty’ (Season 32)

CBS ‘Survivor: Kaoh Rong’

While some “Survivor” seasons and their players fade into obscurity after a few years, few so-called “newbie” installments have been as prolific as “Survivor: Kaoh Rong.” Introducing the world to castaways like Aubry Bracco, Tai Trang, Michele Fitzgerald, Debbie Warner, and more, the “Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty” season featured plenty of cutthroat, dynamic gameplay and numerous strategic shifts that kept things from getting too predictable. That being said, the season similarly featured a record-breaking number of medical evacuations, with castaways Caleb Reynolds, Neal Gottlieb and Joe del Campo all being pulled from the competition following heat stroke, infection and digestive distress, respectively.

Originally Aired: 2016

Filming Location: Koh Rong Island, Cambodia

“Sole Survivor”: Michele Fitzgerald

Returning Players: Aubry Bracco (“Game Changers,” “Edge of Extinction” & “Survivor 50”), Tai Trang (“Game Changers”), Caleb Reynolds (“Game Changers”), Debbie Warner (“Game Changers”), Michele Fitzgerald (“Winners at War”)

28. ‘Survivor: Game Changers’ (Season 34)

CBS ‘Survivor: Game Changers’

Composed entirely of returning players who, in one way or another, changed the way the game is played, “Survivor: Game Changers” remains a fan-favorite season to this day. Despite featuring legendary players like Sandra Diaz-Twine, J.T. Thomas and Tony Vlachos, however, the installment got a bad wrap for its heavy reliance on twists and advantages – a facet that ultimately led to Cirie Fields becoming the first castaway ever eliminated based solely on the fact that everyone else at Tribal Council had secured immunity from the vote. Jeff Varner’s decision to out fellow contestant Zeke Smith as transgender didn’t help the season’s reputation either.

Originally Aired: 2017

Filming Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

“Sole Survivor”: Sarah Lacina

Returning Players: Sarah Lacina (“Winners at War”), “J.T. Thomas (“Winners at War”), Sandra Diaz-Twine (“Winners at War”), Ozzy Lusth (“Survivor 50”), Cirie Fields (“Survivor 50”), Aubry Bracco (“Survivor 50”)

27. ‘Survivor: Marquesas’ (Season 4)

CBS ‘Survivor: Marquesas.’

There’s no denying that “Survivor” wouldn’t be the global phenomenon it is today if it weren’t for “Survivor: Marquesas.” From the introduction of now-legend “Boston Rob” Mariano to the first-ever rock-draw tie-breaker, the season laid the groundwork for what would soon become the gold-standard of alliance management.

Originally Aired: 2002

Filming Location: Marquesas Islands, French Polynesia

“Sole Survivor”: Vecepia Towery

Returning Players: “Boston Rob” Mariano (“All-Stars,” “Heroes vs. Villains,” “Redemption Island” & “Winners at War”), Kathy Vavrick-O’Brien (“All-Stars”)

26. ‘Survivor 42’

CBS ‘Survivor 42.’

In terms of twists, advantages, and its “New Era” formatting, “Survivor 42” was exactly the same as Season 41. The only difference comes in the form of its players. From domineering challenge beast Jonathan Young and retired fireman Mike Turner, to strategic mastermind Omar Zaheer and perhaps the most unexpected winner in “Survivor” history, Maryanne Oketch, the installment rounds out the bottom half of NPR’s ranking.

Originally Aired: 2022

Filming Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

“Sole Survivor”: Maryanne Oketch

Returning Players: Jonathan Young (“Survivor 50”)

25. ‘Survivor: San Juan del Sur – Blood vs. Water’ (Season 29)

CBS ‘Survivor: San Juan del Sur.’

“Survivor: San Juan del Sur” took the show’s “Blood vs. Water” theme from two seasons prior and ran with it, albeit with a few important format changes. Unlike the original “Blood vs. Water,” every castaway on “SJdS” was a first-time player, evening the playing field. As a result, one of the cattiest installments the show has ever seen was born, featuring reality TV gold as arguments broke out between players like Reed Kelly and Missy Payne on multiple occasions. The season is similarly remembered for introducing now-iconic players like Natalie Anderson, Keith Nale, Jeremy Collins and Kelley Wentworth to the franchise.

Originally Aired: 2014

Filming Location: San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua

“Sole Survivor”: Natalie Anderson

Returning Players: Natalie Anderson (“Winners at War”), Keith Nale (“Cambodia”), Jeremy Collins (“Cambodia” & “Winners at War”), Kelley Wentworth (“Cambodia” & “Edge of Extinction”)

24. ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ (Season 36)

CBS ‘Survivor: Ghost Island.’

While “Survivor: Ghost Island” isn’t one of the most memorable seasons the show has aired in the last 26 years, it does have one of the more interesting concepts. The so-called “Ghost Island” acted as a riff on the previously implemented “Exile Island” format where contestants encountered relics from the show’s past that seeded the season with advantages, both real and fake. All that being said, the installment is most remembered for its historic Final Tribal Council, which resulted in the first-ever tie between Wendell Holland and Domenick Abbate, though it was later broken by third-place castaway Laurel Johnson.

Originally Aired: 2018

Filming Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

“Sole Survivor”: Wendell Holland

Returning Players: Wendell Holland (“Winners at War”)

23. ‘Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans’

CBS ‘Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans.’

The most recent season, “Survivor 50,” lands the 23rd spot on NPR’s list in part due to its sheer historic nature. Not only was it the show’s milestone 50th season, but it also featured the franchise’s largest-ever cast of 24 returning all-star players, including series legends like Cirie Fields, Benjamin “Coach” Wade, Colby Donaldson, and more. While copious celebrity cameos and overwrought gimmicks courtesy of its “In the Hands of the Fans” theme left viewers somewhat underwhelmed, stellar performances from fan-favorites like Christian Hubicki and Rick Devens were its saving grace in the end.

Originally Aired: 2026

Filming Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

“Sole Survivor”: Aubry Bracco

22: ‘Survivor: China’ (Season 15)

Getty Todd Herzog alongside “Survivor: China” co-finalists Amanda Kimmel (L) and Courtney Yates (R) at the season’s reunion show (2007).

Generally speaking, “Survivor: China” is another season that is neither absolutely amazing nor a total dud. It introduced the fandom to some iconic players, including Amanda Kimmel, Todd Herzog and James Clement – regarded as one the physically strongest castaways the show has ever seen – though it similarly featured some who were either forgettable or, in the words of NPR, “insufferable,” such as Jean-Robert Bellande and Steve “Chicken” Morris. Though the installment’s visual representations of Chinese fireworks and dragons went a long way towards making it a stunning season to watch, it’s ultimately the Final Three that kept “China” from fading into the background.

Originally Aired: 2007

Filming Location: Zhelin Reservoir, Jiangzi Province, China

“Sole Survivor”: Todd Herzog

Returning Players: Amanda Kimmel (“Micronesia” & “Heroes vs. Villains”), James Clement (“Micronesia”), Courtney Yates (“Heroes vs. Villains”), Peih-Gee Law (“Cambodia”)

21. ‘Survivor: Philippines’ (Season 25)

CBS ‘Survivor: Philippines.’

For all the “Survivor” fans calling for a returning-player season composed of castaways who left the game due to medical evacuations, “Survivor: Philippines” might be the closest thing we ever get. In addition to its stunt casting of MLB player Jeff Kent and former child star Lisa Whelchel, the installment similarly witnessed the return of previously evacuated contestants Michael Skupin (“The Australian Outback”), Russell Swan (“Samoa”) and Jonathan Penner (“Fans vs. Favorites”). Despite the disastrous plight of the Matsing Tribe in the pre-Merge, “Philippines” does a good job of ensuring that the majority of castaways got a decent amount of airtime regardless of whether or not they were attending Tribal Council week after week. In the end, the season is remembered less for its format and more so for its iconic first-time players, including the likes of Malcolm Freburg, Denise Stapley and Abi-Maria Gomes amongst others.

Originally Aired: 2012

Filming Location: Caramoan Peninsula, Camarines Sur, Philippines

“Sole Survivor”: Denise Stapley

Returning Players: Denise Stapley (“Winners at War”), Malcolm Freberg (“Caramoan” & “Game Changers”), Abi-Maria Gomes (“Cambodia”)

20. ‘Survivor: The Amazon’ (Season 6)

CBS ‘Survivor: The Amazon.’

The first season to split castaways based on gender, “Survivor: The Amazon” is often relegated to the show’s oft-forgotten early era. Despite featuring “sharp strategic play” and “memorable cast commentaries,” the installment’s gender-focused lens unfortunately led to a great deal of on-island sexism. That being said, it did feature the introduction of Rob Cesternino, widely regarded as the first “new-school” castaway and “the smartest player to never win.”

Originally Aired: 2003

Filming Location: Amazonas, Brazil

“Sole Survivor”: Jenna Morasca

Returning Players: Jenna Morasca (“All-Stars”), Rob Cesternino (“All-Stars”)

19. ‘Survivor: The Australian Outback’ (Season 2)

CBS ‘Survivor: The Australian Outback.’

The longest season in the show’s history, “Survivor: The Australian Outback” stands out as the only installment to challenge its castaways with a 42-day game. As a result, the post-Merge game was somewhat slow compared to other seasons, though it did give fans some iconic and unforgettable moments to latch on to for years to come. From the birth of Colby Donaldson and Jerri Manthey’s three-season-long rivalry to Michael Skupin’s devastating medical evacuation after falling face-first into a campfire.

Originally Aired: 2001

Filming Location: Goshen Station, Queensland, Australia

“Sole Survivor”: Tina Wesson

Returning Players: Tina Wesson (“All-Stars” & “Blood vs. Water”), Colby Donaldson (“All-Stars,” “Heroes vs. Villains” & “Survivor 50”), Jerri Manthey (“All-Stars” & “Heroes vs. Villains”), Amber Brkich (“All-Stars” & “Winners at War”), Alicia Calaway (“All-Stars”), Michael Skupin (“Philippines”), Jeff Varner (“Cambodia” & “Game Changers”), Kimmi Kappenberg (“Cambodia”)

18. ‘Survivor 44’

CBS ‘Survivor 44.’

While “Survivor 44” featured plenty of entertaining characters, from the “enormously appealing” and strategic Yam Yam Arocho, to the overprepared and eager Carson Garrett, and the “wild-eyed, loud, [and] unfiltered” Carolyn Wiger, the season ultimately suffered from unbalanced editing and questionable “New Era” twists, such as Immunity Idols being locked in open-view bird cages instead of being hidden in the jungle as per usualy. That being said, the installment goes down as one of the most “good-natured” in the show’s history, potentially due to its “nerd-forward” casting.

Originally Aired: 2023

Filming Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

“Sole Survivor”: Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

17. ‘Survivor: Blood vs. Water’ (Season 27)

CBS ‘Survivor: Blood vs. Water.’

Perhaps one of the best twists in the show’s history, “Survivor: Blood vs. Water” pitted 10 returning players against a tribe composed of their loved ones. Think of it as a “Fans vs. Favorites” season, but the fans are actually the siblings, spouses, and parents of the returning players, then throw in a dash of “Redemption Island,” giving the eliminated contestants a chance to earn their way back into the game through grueling head-to-head duels. The result was a drama-ladden featuring some of the show’s most iconic moments, from Colton Cumbie dramatically storming off set to Ciera Eastin voting out her own mother. In the end, however, the season is most remembered for delivering a “solid, if heavily telegraphed” victory for third-time player Tyson Apostol.

Originally Aired: 2013

Filming Location: Palaui Island, Cagayan, Philippines

“Sole Survivor”: Tyson Apostol

Returning Players: Tyson Apostol (“Winners at War”), Ciera Eastin (“Cambodia” & “Game Changers”), Brad Culpepper (“Game Changers”), Vytas Baskauskas (“Cambodia”)

16. ‘Survivor: Edge of Extinction’ (Season 38)

CBS ‘Survivor: Edge of Extinction.’

Similar to “Redemption Island,” “Survivor: Edge of Extinction” hinged on a twist that allowed eliminated contestants the chance to fight their way back into the game. Featuring fresh new faces like Aurora McCreary, Gavin Whitson, Rick Devens and Lauren O’Connell alongside fan-favorite returnees Kelley Wentworth, Aubry Bracco, David Wright and Joe Anglim, the installment was undeniably fun for the majority of its run on CBS. The issue most fans cling to when it comes to the season is that its eventual winner, Chris Underwood, spent the majority the game on the so-called “Edge of Extinction” after being voted out on Day 8, only returning the the active competition on Day 35.

Originally Aired: 2019

Filming Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

“Sole Survivor”: Chris Underwood

Returning Players: Chris Underwood (“Winners at War”), Aubry Bracco (“Survivor 50”), Rick Devens (“Survivor 50”)

15. ‘Survivor: Borneo’ (Season 1)

CBS ‘Survivor: Borneo.’

“Survivor: Borneo” earns a higher spot on NPR’s ranking simply because it’s the show’s first-ever season. The debut installment has since taken on a “mythic quality” due to its sheer influence not only on the franchise, but on the world of reality TV at large. From Richard Hatch’s insistence on being nude at every possible second, regardless of the dozens to cameras recording his every move, to Sue Hawk’s now-legendary “snakes and rats” Final Tribal Council speech, there’s no denying that “Borneo” is one of the most-famous seasons of reality TV ever, with the finale being watched by more than 51 million people in the summer of 2000. That being said, the game was still finding its footing. Its players weren’t totally prepared for the strategic aspects of the competition and, as such, it pales in comparison to some newer installments.

Originally Aired: 2000

Filming Location: Pulau Tiga, Malaysian Borneo

“Sole Survivor”: Richard Hatch

Returning Players: Richard Hatch (“All-Stars”), Kelly Wiglesworth (“Cambodia”), Sue Hawk (“All-Stars”), Rudy Boesch (“All-Stars”), Gervase Peterson (“Blood vs. Water”), Jenna Lewis (“All-Stars” & “Survivor 50”)

14. ‘Survivor 47’

CBS ‘Survivor 47.’

Whether you love or hate the “New Era,” there’s no denying that “Survivor 47” featured some of the most domineering players the show has seen in the last decade, from cutthroat strategist Genevieve Mushaluk to the chaotic Andy Rueda. In the end, the season tilted heavily toward its eventual winner, Rachel LaMont, in the endgame. That being said, the installment’s “Operation Italy” episode remains the highest-rated episode of the entire franchise on IMDb.

Originally Aired: 2024

Filming Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

“Sole Survivor”: Rachel LaMont

Returning Players: Genevieve Mushaluk (“Survivor 50”)

13. ‘Survivor: Palau’ (Season 10)

CBS ‘Survivor: Palau.’

“Survivor: Palau” kicked off with perhaps the most devastating twist in the entirety of the show’s history as two players were eliminated before the game even began following a school-yard tribe selection. From there, the season was aggressively lopsided in favor of the Koror tribe, as the rival Ulong tribe was sent to Tribal Council week after week after week until only Stephenie LaGrossa remained. To this day she remains the only castaway to ever be on a tribe by herself. After entering the Merge at a major 8-1 disadvantage against the former Koror tribe, Stephenie was ultimately eliminated in 7th place, clearing the way for Tom Westman to ultimately claim the “Sole Survivor” title. The installment similarly featured the first-ever fire-making tie-breaker and the first glimpse at the concept of Exile Island.

Originally Aired: 2005

Filming Location: Rock Islands, Palau

“Sole Survivor”: Tom Westman

Returning Players: Stephenia LaGrossa (“Guatemala,” “Heroes vs. Villains” & “Survivor 50”), Bobby Jon Drinkard (“Guatemala”), Tom Westman (“Heroes vs. Villains”)

12. ‘Survivor 45’

CBS ‘Survivor 45.’

The first “New Era” season to celebrate an increase to 90-minute-long episodes, “Survivor 45” was equal parts funny, intense, emotional and satisfying. Featuring fan-favorite players like Dee Valladares – one of the most dominant winners to date – Austin Li Coon – an enthusiastic advantage seeker – Emily Flippen – a social pariah turned loveable strategist – and Drew Basile – a nerd with the mindset of a jock – the installment was one of, if not the most, beloved “New Era” season to date. The season was saved from a mid-season slump after Kaleb Gebrewold successfully negated a unanimous Tribal Council vote by playing his Shot in the Dark.

Originally Aired: 2023

Filming Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

“Sole Survivor”: Dee Valladares

Returning Players: Dee Valladares (“Survivor 50”), Emily Flippen (“Survivor 50”)

11. ‘Survivor: Tocantins – The Brazilian Highlands’ (Season 18)

CBS ‘Survivor: Tocantins.’

Arguably the last truly “old-school” season, “Survivor: Tocantins” dropped its castaways in the unforgiving jungles of the Brazilian Highlands. While later seasons would begin to rely more heavily on twists, advantages and editing, “Tocantins” played the middle game: no tribe swaps, no Hidden Immunity Idols, and a Final Two instead of the now-standard Final Three. While the installment featured the introduction of several now-iconic castaways like Tyson Apostol, Benjamin “Coach” Wade and Stephen Fishbach, it’s primarily remembered for its winner, J.T. Thomas, who played the first-ever perfect game, receiving the entirety of the votes at Final Tribal while having received zero elimination votes throughout the season.

Originally Aired: 2002

Filming Location: Jalapao, Tocantins, Brazil

“Sole Survivor”: James “J.T.” Thomas

Returning Players: J.T. Thomas (“Heroes vs. Villains” & “Game Changers”), Stephen Fishbach (“Cambodia”), Tyson Apostol (“Heroes vs. Villains,” “Blood vs. Water” & “Winners at War”), Benjamin “Coach” Wade (“Heroes vs. Villains,” “South Pacific” & “Survivor 50”)

10. ‘Survivor 46’

CBS ‘Survivor 46.’

The only “New Era” season to crack the Top 10 of NPR’s ranking, “Survivor 46” is not necessarily remembered for its stellar gameplay, but instead for its unbelievably out-of-the-box cast of characters. From Quintavius “Q” Burdette’s Tribal Council antics and memorable catchphrases, to Liz Wilcox’s iconic breakdown during the Applebee’s reward challenge and Charlie Davis’ obsession with imbuing every moment with a Taylor Swift quote, there’s no denying that this cast is top-tier reality TV gold. The installment similarly features one of the tightest Final Threes in series history, leading to a nail-biting finale where it truly was anyone’s game to win.

Originally Aired: 2024

Filming Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

“Sole Survivor”: Kenzie Petty

Returning Players: Charlie Davis (“Survivor 50”), Q Burdette (“Survivor 50”), Tiffany Nicole Ervin (“Survivor 50”)

9. ‘Survivor: Cagayan – Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty’ (Season 28)

CBS ‘Survivor: Cagayan’

Straight out of the gate, “Survivor: Cagayan” defied expectations when the “Brain” tribe of the “Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty” season proved to be the least adept at every aspect of the game – even the puzzles! After a trio of consecutive Tribal Council eliminations, however, the dregs of the “Brains” tribe – Spencer Bledsoe, Kass McQuillen and Tasha Fox – proved to be some of the installment’s most iconic players, constantly vying for a leg up in the competition against original “Brawn” tribe members Tony Vlachos and Woo Hawng. The season is, today, undeniable one of the franchise’s most memorable, from the birth of “Chaos Kass” to Tony’s spy-shack and Woo’s million-dollar mistake of choosing to bring Vlachos to the Final Two, it’s no wonder that so many of the season’s players were invited to return just a few seasons later for “Survivor: Cambodia – Second Chance.”

Originally Aired: 2014

Filming Location: Palaui Island, Cagayan, Philippines

“Sole Survivor”: Tony Vlachos

Returning Players: Tony Vlacos (“Game Changers” & “Winners at War”), Sarah Lacina (“Game Changers” & “Winners at War”), Spencer Bledsoe (“Cambodia”), Tasha Fox (“Cambodia”), Kass McQuillen (“Cambodia”), Yung “Woo” Hawng (“Cambodia”)

8. ‘Survivor: Winners at War’ (Season 40)

CBS ‘Survivor: Winners at War’

While returning-player seasons are always a hit with fans, few have been as prolific and memorable as “Survivor: Winners at War,” which welcomed back 20 former series champions to face off head-to-head for the ultimate title – and a supersized $2 million prize. From the introduction of the Fire Tokens currency system to the return of the Edge of Extinction, the installment marked the final 39-day game ahead of the beginning of the “New Era” and provided emotional check-ins with some winners fans hadn’t seen on TV in years. By the end, it was clear that Tony Vlachos would become the second player to take home two “Sole Survivor” titles, following Sandra Diaz-Twine, leading to a somewhat lackluster finish for the season, which was similarly marred by the early elimination of fan-favorite players like Parvati Shallow and “Boston Rob” Mariano.

Originally Aired: 2020

Filming Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

“Sole Survivor”: Tony Vlachos

7. ‘Survivor: David vs. Goliath’ (Season 37)

CBS ‘Survivor: David vs. Goliath’

“Survivor: David vs. Goliath” was perfectly set up to highlight an underdog storyline, pitting a group of scrappy longshots against a group of Type-A successes in a battle for the ages that ended up being, for the most part, good-natured. The installment featured now-iconic players like Angelina Keeley – who bravely if misguidedly asked for Natalie Cole’s jacket after voting her out of the competition before negotiating with Jeff Probst for more rice after her tribe overate their rations – Mike White – future creator of HBO’s “The White Lotus” who took any and every opportunity to sip on a glass of wine on his way to the Final Three – and Christian Hubicki – a loveable nerd whose strategic gameplay and cerebral way of speaking made him one of the most beloved castaways of the modern era.

Originally Aired: 2018

Filming Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

“Sole Survivor”: Nick Wilson

Returning Players: Nick Wilson (“Winners at War”), Angelina Keeley (“Survivor 50”), Mike White (“Survivor 50”), Christian Hubicki (“Survivor 50”)

6. ‘Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites’ (Season 16)

CBS ‘Survivor: Micronesia’

It’s impossible to talk about “Survivor: Micronesia” without talking about the infamous “Black Widow Brigade,” an all-female alliance composed of Parvati Shallow, Cirie Fields, Amanda Kimmel, Natalie Bolton and Alexi Jones who used their cunning and feminine wiles to slowly pick off their male competitors one by one, even convincing Erik Reichenbach to surrender his Immunity necklace only to blindside him moments later. The installment’s combination of strong gameplay, memorable characters, and dramatic blindsides – combined with the first-ever instance of the “Fans vs. Favorites” theme – made “Micronesia” one of, if not the best season of its era.

Originally Aired: 2008

Filming Location: Palau, Micronesia

“Sole Survivor”: Parvati Shallow

Returning Players: Parvati Shallow (“Heroes vs. Villains” & “Winners at War”), Amanda Kimmel (“Heroes vs. Villains”), Cirie Fields (“Heroes vs. Villains,” “Game Changers” & “Survivor 50”), Ozzy Lusth (“South Pacific,” “Game Changers” & “Survivor 50”), Jonathan Penner (“Philippines”), James Clement (“Heroes vs. Villains”), Erik Reichenbach (“Caramoan”)

5. ‘Survivor: Pearl Islands’ (Season 7)

CBS ‘Survivor: Pearl Islands’

“Survivor: Pearl Islands” had everything a fan of the series could want: compelling characters like Sandra Diaz-Twine and Rupert Boneham, a pirate theme complete with the looting, kidnapping and buried treasure, and iconic moments, including Jonny Fairplay lying about his grandmother having passed away during the season’s Loved Ones visit and the Outcasts twist, which allowed the eliminated contestants to compete for a chance to re-enter the game. Despite featuring the first-ever quit in series history, “Pearl Islands” stands up against the test of time and is the only single-digit season to land a spot in the Top 10 of NPR’s ranking.

Originally Aired: 2003

Filming Location: Isla del Rey, Pearl Islands, Panama

“Sole Survivor”: Sandra Diaz-Twine

Returning Players: Sandra Diaz-Twine (“Heroes vs. Villains,” “Game Changers” & “Winners at War”), Rupert Boneham (“All-Stars,” “Heroes vs. Villains” & “Blood vs. Water”), Andrew Savage (“Cambodia”), Jon “Jonny Fairplay” Dalton (“Micronesia”)

4. ‘Survivor: Cook Islands’ (Season 13)

CBS ‘Survivor: Cook Islands’

From a modern perspective, “Survivor: Cook Islands” has no business being considered one of the best seasons of all time. Producers’ decision to separate tribes based on race seemed, even at the time, like a mistake. Thankfully, these tribal lines were dissolved almost immediately, allowing the players to perform outside of the confines of their original categories. The installment similarly acted as the debut for some of the most iconic players to date, including the likes of Parvati Shallow, Ozzy Lusth, Yul Kwon and Jonathan Penner. In the end, its mix of strategic gameplay, a comeback story for the ages for the Aitu Four, and unforgettable characters lands this season a spot in the Top Four of NPR’s ranking.

Originally Aired: 2006

Filming Location: Aitutaki, Cook Islands

“Sole Survivor”: Yul Kwon

Returning Players: Yul Kwon (“Winners at War”), Parvati Shallow (“Micronesia,” “Heroes vs. Villains” & “Winners at War”), Ozzy Lusth (“Micronesia,” “South Pacific,” “Game Changers” & “Survivor 50”), Jonathan Penner (“Micronesia” & “Philippines”), Candice Woodcock (“Heroes vs. Villains” & “Blood vs. Water”)

3. ‘Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X’ (Season 33)

CBS ‘Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X’

The highest-ranking season with a cast of first-time players, “Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X” stands apart due to its emotional and relatable castaways and strong generational theme. The installment rewarded players for their cutthroat, take-no-prisoners gameplay, while simultaneously marking a shift away from line-in-the-sand alliances towards more malleable voting blocs that could – and did – change on a dime. The true heart of the season came in its editing, where recognizable archetypes like cops (Bret LaBelle), jocks (Chris Hammons), and devout Christians (Sunday Burquest), were presented with more humanity and warmth than they had been previously. Throw in compelling, multidimensional characters like David Wright, Jay Starrett and Adam Klein, and it’s no wonder that “Millennials vs. Gen X” is regarded as one of the best seasons of all time.

Originally Aired: 2016

Filming Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

“Sole Survivor”: Adam Klein

Returning Players: Adam Klein (“Winners at War”), David Wright (“Edge of Extinction”), Zeke Smith (“Game Changers”), Michaela Bradshaw (“Game Changers”)

2. ‘Survivor: Cambodia – Second Chance’ (Season 31)

CBS ‘Survivor: Cambodia’

The only time in series history where the fans were directly in charge of casting the season, “Survivor: Cambodia” welcomed back 20 returning players who had missed out on becoming the “Sole Survivor” during their original season. The “Second Chance” theme meant that every single player out on the island had something to prove, resulting in no-holds-bar gameplay, iconic moments, and, naturally, a fan-favorite cast. For some players, like Jeremy Collins, Kelley Wentworth and Spencer Bledsoe, that fire burned bright enough to carry them further into the game than ever before, while others, like Stephen Fishbach, Kelly Wiglesworth and Andrew Savage, were so preoccupied with redemption that they didn’t see their blindsides coming.

Originally Aired: 2015

Filming Location: Koh Rong, Cambodia

“Sole Survivor”: Jeremy Collins

Returning Players: Ciera Eastin (“Game Changers”), Jeremy Collins (“Winners at War”), Joe Anglim (“Edge of Extinction”), Jeff Varner (“Game Changers”), Kelley Wentworth (“Edge of Extinction”)

1. ‘Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains’ (Season 20)

CBS ‘Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains

Coming in as the best “Survivor” season of all time (according to NPR) is “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains.” Featuring perhaps the best casting, best theme, and most aggressive gameplay ever seen on the series, the installment remains at the top of the cultural zeitgeist when it comes to the show’s enduring legacy. From firmly establishing Sandra Diaz-Twine’s legacy as the first-ever two-time winner, Parvati Shallow’s return to Final Tribal Council, and the second consecutive defeat of Russell Hantz, the only thing truly disappointing about the season is that fact that fan-favorite Cirie Fields went home so early on.

Originally Aired: 2010

Filming Location: Upolu, Samoa

“Sole Survivor”: Sandra Diaz-Twine

Returning Players: Sandra Diaz-Twine (“Game Changers” & “Winners at War”), Cirie Fields (“Game Changers” & “Survivor 50”), Parvati Shallow (“Winners at War”), Candice Woodcock (“Blood vs. Water”), Benjamin “Coach” Wade (“Survivor 50”), Colby Donaldson (“Survivor 50”), J.T. Thomas (“Game Changers”), “Boston Rob” Mariano (“Redemption Island” & “Winners at War”), Rupert Boneham (“Blood vs. Water”), Russell Hantz (“Redemption Island”), Stephenie LaGrossa (“Survivor 50”), Tyson Apostol (“Blood vs. Water” & “Winners at War”)