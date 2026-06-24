Jeff Probst Identifies the ‘Survivor’ Castaway That Could Replace Him as Host

When Jeff Probst landed the role as the host of “Survivor” ahead of the reality competition series’ inaugural season in 2000, he was already 38 years old.

While his youthful demeanor and passion for the series has carried Probst, now 64, through 50 successful seasons of the show over the last 26 years – as well as catapulting him to Emmy-winner status – fans have been starting to question who, if anyone, will be selected as his replacement when he finally decides to retire.

In the past, fans have present series legends like “Boston” Rob Mariano, Parvati Shallow and even newcomer Rizo “RizGod” Velovic as potential options, but, while Probst shows no signs of stepping away from the franchise any time soon, the longtime host and executive producer has now identified his possible successor.

Jeff Probst Identifies Future Host Potential in Season 51 Castaway

CBS Jeff Probst at the ‘Survivor’ Auction reward challenge.

Speaking with The Wrap in a June 15 interview, Probst revealed that he thinks he’s finally identified which former castaway could potentially replace him as the host of “Survivor” one day.

“I’d have to really think about it, if that was really happening,” he told the publication, adding that there’s a “very, very, very small list” of former players who he’d entrust the role to following his future retirement.

He added that it’s difficult to pinpoint a potential successor because his replacement can’t just be someone who’s great at playing “Survivor.” They also have to have the tools to fill not only the hosting role, but also experience in producing.

“You have to be able to know when a moment is unfolding and how to nurture it or grab it or get out of the way,” he explained. “That’s a different skill than having the right shirt and a good haircut and somebody in your ear saying, ‘Remember, the opening phrase is, “Welcome to Survivor.”’ That’s irrelevant. What’s more relevant is who do I want to talk to right now? Who has the more interesting story?”

While Probst admitted that there’s a select few former castaways who he thinks could fill his shoes, he shockingly revealed, “There’s actually somebody in Season 51 that in casting, I think I said to them, ‘You could probably host this show,’ meaning your instincts as a storyteller and about people are so good that you could probably sit in this chair and you’d be just fine.”

Unfortunately for fans, Probst intentionally left out the contestant’s name, which is unsurprising, given that the official cast list has yet to be revealed.

That being said, you can check out the rumored cast of “Survivor 51” right here.

Who Else Could Replace Jeff Probst as the Host of ‘Survivor’?

While we’ll likely have to wait until the premiere of Season 51 to even begin at guessing which of the future castaways Probst referred to in his interview with The Wrap, we can speculate on which former contestants are also part of the host’s “very, very, very small list” of potential replacements.

CBS Jeff Probst awards Boston Rob Mariano with Individual Immunity on “Survivor.”

Highly favored series legends like “Boston” Rob Mariano and Colby Donaldson have both been pitched by fans in the past, though at 50 and 52-years-old respectively, they might be too old to successfully usher the franchise into a new era, especially if Probst manages to hold out for another 10+ seasons.

CBS/Getty Christian Hubicki and Rick Devens attend and Jeff Probst hosts the Survivor 50 Live Finale.

Alternative selections include fan-favorite personalities like Rob Cestenino and Rick Devens. At 47 and 42, they aren’t far off from where Probst himself began his hosting career. They both similarly have successful on-camera careers as a podcasting titan and news reporter respectively.

The infamous Black Widow, Parvati Shallow, and “the man, the myth, the legend,” Rizo “RizGod” Velovic are also in contention for the position among fans.

CBS/Getty Parvati Shallow on “Survivor: Winners at War”

Shallow previously expressed interest in taking up the mantle, albeit jokingly, after former “Sole Survivor” Jeremy Collins questioned the validity of her 2025 victory on “Survivor: Australia vs. The World.”

Following her four appearances on the U.S. series, Parvati later joined franchises like “The Traitors” and “Deal or No Deal Island,” solidifying her place as a bona fide reality TV legend and one of the most recognizable faces in “Survivor” history.

CBS “Survivor 50” contestant Rizo Velovic revealed he lost nearly 50 pounds while filming seasons 49 and 50 back-to-back.

Velovic, alternatively, is a newcomer who’s stunned fans with his charisma, energy, and encyclopedic “Survivor” knowledge during his back-to-back appearances on both Season 49 and Season 50.