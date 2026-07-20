Longtime HGTV Star to Return with New Show in August 2026

For the first time in five years, longtime HGTV star Sabrina Soto will return to the network on the just-announced series “Totally 90s House,” set to premiere on August 26, 2026.

The beloved interior designer, 49, got her television start on HGTV, hosting some of the network’s first “White House Christmas” specials beginning in 2007. She has appeared as a host or designer on eight different HGTV series since, per her website, most recently as one of the designers on Ty Pennington’s 2021 show, “Ty Breaker.”

Sabrina Soto Has Found Her Way Back to HGTV — and True Love

Getty Sabrina Soto in Los Angeles in November 2017

Soto was once a very familiar face to HGTV fans, hosting specials like the annual “White House Christmas” in 2007 and 2008, and the HGTV Green Home Giveaway in 2009. She was a designer on “HGTV Showdown” during those years, and hosted “Get It Sold,” per IMDb.

After being the home staging expert on “Real Estate Intervention,” she got her own show again in 2012 with “The High Low Project” and an HGTV and Food Network crossover show, “Holiday Kitchen Takeover.”

Soto quickly became a popular contributor and DIY guest on the talk show circuit, appearing regularly on shows including “Rachael Ray,” “The Wendy Williams Show,” and “The Talk.” She also appeared as a designer on iconic home improvement shows like “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” and “Trading Spaces.”

In addition to teaming up with Pennington for his short-lived show “Ty Breaker,” Soto was the lead designer on CBS’s “Secret Celebrity Renovation” from 2021 to 2023. In 2025, she teamed with The Design Network on a streaming series, “The Sabrina Soto Show,” which is still available to stream via Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Soto juggles her career as an interior designer, speaker, and author while being a mom to 10-year-old daughter Olivia, whom she shares with her former partner, Steve Grevemberg. Soto made headlines in 2022, when she called off her engagement to Dean Sheremet (ex-husband of LeAnn Rimes), per People. But she finally found her happily ever after in 2025, when she married MLB physical therapist Nathan Whitney.

What Will Sabrina Soto Do on HGTV Now?

HGTV Cast of HGTV’s “Totally 90s House”

Soto will be one of two design mentors on “Totally 90s House,” hosted by former “Family Matters” star Jaleel White. Each mentor will help a team of 90s celebs as they search for homes that are stuck in the 90s with “honey oak cabinets, sponge-painted walls and mirrored closets” and then they’ll renovate the worst offender, per an HGTV press release.

The other team mentor will be Carter Oosterhouse, best known for his work on “Trading Spaces” and as a co-host with HGTV’s Taniya Nayak (one of Soto’s besties) on ABC’s annual competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight” since 2015, per IMDb.

The 90s stars who are up for the challenge of modernizing a home in hopes of winning $25,000 for a favorite charity? “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Brian Austin Green, “Full House” alum Jodie Sweetin, “7th Heaven” star Beverley Mitchell, “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” star Melissa Joan Hart, Matthew Lawrence of “Boy Meets World,” his brother Joey Lawrence from “Blossom,” and “The Cosby Show” alum Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Also scheduled to appear as guest judges are “Trading Spaces” alums Paige Davis and Vern Yip, current HGTV stars Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, recent “Rock the Block” contestants Mina Starsiak Hawk of “Good Bones” and Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees, and acclaimed designer Jonathan Adler.