‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Returns: Amy & Tammy Work to Rebuild Trust as Amy Unveils Unexpected New Passion

Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton are back! The sisters return for season 9 of TLC’s “1000-Lb. Sisters,” with the new trailer teasing a fresh new chapter after years of ups and downs. In fact, Amy promises that she and Tammy are “rebuilding trust” this season, which fans are looking forward to after their tumultuous relationship last season that put a strain on the entire Slaton family.

Additionally, the trailer hints at an engagement between Tammy and her partner, Andrea Dalton, and Amy sharing a new career in songwriting that her family has doubts over.

Amy & Tammy Are ‘Rebuilding Trust’ In ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 9 Trailer

Fans can’t wait to watch the dynamic between Amy, Tammy, and the entire Slaton family when they return to our screens for a brand new season of “1000-Lb. Sisters.” On Monday, July 20, TLC released the season 9 trailer, which sees both Amy and Tammy in a much better place.

Sitting in a confessional, Amy discussed her relationship with Tammy, “Me and Tammy are taking things slow. We’re still rebuilding trust.” Meanwhile, Tammy shares, “It’s going to take time to get that bond back.”

As Amy and Tammy work to strengthen their relationship, they’ll also face new challenges along the way. Amy sets her sights on skin removal surgery, even showing a doctor the results of her weight-loss journey that has left her with a lot of extra skin. She’s also learning to drive.

“I’m focusing on my own goals. I want to get skin removal, and I’m ready to learn how to drive. This is Amy 2.0 [expletive],” she says.

As for Tammy, her relationship with her partner Andrea Dalton appears to hit a few bumps along the way, but the trailer ends with Dalton popping the question.

Amy’s New Career In Songwriting Gets Mixed Reviews From Her Family

While the Slaton sisters have always embraced their creative passions both on the show and on social media, season 9 sees Amy’s latest venture getting mixed reviews from her family.

Amy reveals that she has turned to songwriting, specifically creating AI-generated music, but her family remains skeptical, questioning whether it can really be considered her own work.

When Misty Wentworth is asked her thoughts on Amy’s music, she shares in a confessional, “Ask my off camera.”

Amy’s older brother, Chris Combs, also has a few thoughts about her latest passion. “If you use AI to do anything, you didn’t do it.”

At a family gathering, Amy shares that she has plans to make a music video for one of her songs as Combs appears to laugh at the idea. Amy is also seen singing on stage with Tammy supporting her in the crowd.

But Amy has a few choice words for those who don’t believe in her. “When I become rich and famous, don’t come crying to me,” Amy says, adding, “Do not darken my doorstep.”

“1000-Lb. Sisters” season 9 debuts on TLC Tuesday, September 1 at 9 p.m. ET. In fact, fans can also catch a new season of “1000-Lb. Rommies” on August 25 at 10 p.m.