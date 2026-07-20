Aubry Bracco Shares Her Thoughts on Rick Devens’ “Big Brother 28” Game

Survivor winner Aubry Bracco stopped by Rob Has a Podcast (RHAP) to discuss the latest events on “Big Brother 28,” offering her perspective on how fellow Survivor alumni Rick Devens and Dee Valladares are adapting to a very different game.

Bracco joined host Rob Cesternino and live feed correspondent Taran Armstrong for a wide-ranging conversation about strategy, Survivor crossovers and the unique pace of Big Brother.

Aubry Bracco Is Enjoying Rick Devens’ Big Brother Game

Bracco said she’s loved seeing viewers embrace Devens, whom she first got to know during “Survivor: Edge of Extinction.”

“I am so happy for Devens,” she said. “It’s fun to see people receiving him as this icon that he is because I think he is.”

She also praised the way he’s approached his Head of Household reign. She said she appreciates that he’s staying true to the style of game he enjoys playing.

“I really liked the idea to make a big move because if anything, I want Devens to play true to himself,” Bracco said.

While discussing Devens’ week, Bracco acknowledged that adapting from Survivor to Big Brother isn’t always easy. This is because the games move at completely different speeds.

“I think the Survivor players can logically know that there’s more time,” she explained. “But I think when you’ve played multiple times Survivor, it’s ingrained in your body and you just move that way.”

Bracco Had High Praise for Dee Valladares

Bracco also spoke glowingly about Dee Valladares. She said one of her greatest strengths is her ability to build relationships throughout the house.

“She can connect with literally anyone,” Bracco said before adding, “I think she’s right up there with the very best in Survivor history.”

Bracco noted that both Dee and Devens are capable of connecting with a wide range of personalities. However, she said Dee has done an especially impressive job positioning herself socially during the early weeks of the game.

Would Aubry Bracco Ever Play “Big Brother”?

Later in the RHAP interview, Bracco admitted she’d have a hard time turning down an invitation to compete on “Big Brother.” Even though the season’s length would make it a difficult decision, she would consider it.

“I’d take the call,” she said. “Wouldn’t say no.”

Before the interview wrapped up, Bracco shared a message for both Survivor veterans currently competing on “Big Brother 28.”

“I just want to give Rick and Dee the biggest hug,” she said. “They’re doing so great… I think it’s amazing that they’re just going for it.”