When Does ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere? Everything We Know

The countdown is officially on for “The Voice” Season 30. NBC has revealed when the milestone season will debut, giving fans their first look at the fall schedule and confirming a premiere week packed with multiple episodes for “The Voice” 2026. With returning favorites Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson joined by newcomers Queen Latifah and Riley Green, here’s everything we know so far about the new season in our “The Voice” spoilers.

‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Week Schedule

NBC has announced its fall schedule for 2026, which includes the milestone 30th season of “The Voice.” In anticipation of this huge season, it looks like NBC wants fans to welcome it in a big way.

“The Voice” Season 30 will kick off with three episodes during premiere week! Yes, we will get three nights in a row of blind auditions for this new group of contestants.

“The Voice” Season 30 will premiere on Monday, September 21. That show will air from 8/7c to 10/9c on NBC.

Then, we will get another episode on Tuesday, September 22. This second episode will air from 8/7c to 9/8c. Finally, we will have the third night of “The Voice” Season 30 premiere on Wednesday, September 23. This episode will also air from 8/7c to 9/8c.

So, that’s four hours of the Voice Blinds to kick off the first week of the new season.

What Is the Remaining Schedule?

After the premiere week takes place, “The Voice” Season 30 will air new episodes every Monday from 8/7c to 10/9c in September and October.

Beginning in November, the show will shift to a one-hour slot starting at 9/8c. It will remain on Monday nights.

‘The Voice’ Season 30 Coaches

With this milestone season about to hit the airwaves, we have some familiar faces returning to their red chair. We also have some brand new faces making their debut.

Fan favorites Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson are both set to return. Joining them for Season 30 will be Queen Latifah and Riley Green.

This is a totally new lineup, which “The Voice” fans were super excited about when the coaches were announced in May.

Back to Normal?

We saw some major changes during “The Voice” Season 29. Besides only having three coaches, the show also introduced the Triple Turn Competition, the In-Season All-Star Competition, and voting changes.

There were no live shows for Season 29, and no voting. Instead, they had the audience filled with previous “The Voice” contestants and superfans of the show. That group of people voted and picked the winner.

Many fans were upset with that change, as they wanted to vote during the live shows. While it hasn’t been announced yet, I am thinking NBC will bring voting back.

With four coaches again, it could be a sign we are shifting back to normal. That would be the blind auditions, which already started filming, followed by the Battle Rounds, Knockout Rounds, the Playoffs, and then live shows. We can only hope we go back to the normal format and giving viewers a chance to vote.

“The Voice” Season 30 premieres on Monday, September 21, at 8/7c on NBC. Episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.