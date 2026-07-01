‘The Voice’ Season 31 Has Started Filming: Everything We Know So Far

Season 30 of “The Voice” won’t debut on NBC until September, but it looks like the show’s next chapter is already taking shape behind the scenes. Reports from recent tapings in Los Angeles suggest that filming for “The Voice” Season 31 has already begun, giving fans an early glimpse at what could be coming to the singing competition in spring 2027. Check out the details below in our “The Voice” spoilers.

Blind Auditions Started For Season 31

Yes, we are still over two months away from “The Voice” Season 30 premiere on NBC. However, it looks like NBC is getting the ball rolling for Season 31.

The company that sells tickets for tapings of the show revealed in a Facebook post that the Blind Auditions for Season 31 were taped on June 29 and June 30 in Los Angeles.

It looks like episodes for Seasons 30 and 31 of “The Voice” are being filmed simultaneously this summer. As we reported earlier, the Blind Auditions for Season 30 were recorded a couple of weeks before the Season 31 Blind Auditions were filmed.

The ticket company also has tickets on sale for the Season 30 Battle Rounds. Filming for those will take place on July 20 and 21. Based on the Blind Auditions schedule, we will likely see the Battle Rounds for Season 31 filmed shortly after that.

We haven’t gotten an official confirmation for Season 31 yet from NBC. However, it looks like all signs are pointing to another season of “The Voice” heading to our television screens.

When Is ‘The Voice’ Season 31 Premiere?

As we stated above, NBC hasn’t even confirmed yet that there will be a Season 31. Because of that, we do not have a premiere date scheduled yet.

However, based on past seasons, we usually get two seasons a year. One takes place in the spring and one in the fall.

Season 30 is scheduled to air in Fall 2026. That means Season 31 should premiere sometime in Spring 2027, most likely in mid-February or early March.

During Season 29, the entire season was pre-taped. There were no live shows, and the audience, which consisted of previous contestants and “The Voice” superfans, actually voted for the winner. There is no word from NBC on whether or not Live Shows will return for Season 30.

‘The Voice’ Season 31 Coaches

Even though the Blind Auditions for Season 31 have officially been taped, NBC has not confirmed any of the coaches for the new season. However, since the tapings took place, we should expect an announcement from NBC soon enough.

Could we have the same coaches in back-to-back seasons? The Season 30 coaches are Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green. They were in attendance for the Season 30 Blind Auditions, so why not keep them around for Season 31 also?

Who Will Host ‘The Voice’ Season 31?

Again, no details have been given by NBC on this either. However, Carson Daly has been the host of “The Voice” since it first debuted in 2011.

We don’t expect any changes on that front, so we should see Carson back for another season.

“The Voice” Season 30 premiere week kicks off on Monday, September 21, at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.