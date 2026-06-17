First Look at ‘The Voice’ Season 30 as Filming Begins

Season 30 of “The Voice” is off to the races! Host Carson Daly and the four coaches — returning superstars Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine with rookie coaches Riley Green and Queen Latifah — began filming the milestone season‘s Blind Auditions on June 14, 2026.

Daly has shared a couple of sneek peaks into the set via social media, including a photo on June 16 of him and Queen Latifah smiling widely while riding a motorbike on the illuminated set, located on a soundstage in Los Angeles.

With Levine peeking out from his iconic red coaches’ chair in the background, Daly captioned the pic, “Awesome ride to work today! Picked up our new @nbcthevoice coach @queenlatifah. Who is crushing it! Back to the Blind Auditions! Wait, is the @adamlevine back there?? Creeper. 😂”

Carson Daly is All Revved Up for ‘The Voice’ Season 30

Daly, who has hosted the singing competition since it debuted, posted another photo in his Instagram Stories on June 14. The pic was of two women backstage who were watching a young woman they know and love audition for the coaches.

He wrote over the photo, “Back with the families watching their loved ones sing for one red chair to turn! Voice season 30 is officially underway…”

Fans were thrilled to get glimpses of the first tapings, including the cast’s on-set antics for season 30, which is expected to premiere in September on NBC.

One wrote of Queen Latifah, “Can’t wait to see her on the show!” and another gushed, “I can’t wait! I LOVE Queen Latifah!”

‘The Voice’ Editors Are Celebrating 721 Episodes Heading Into Season 30

The stars and contestants aren’t the only ones excited to be kicking off season 30 of “The Voice.” The show’s core team of editors, which have their own Instagram account, also marked the milestone with multiple posts highlighting the series’ accomplishments over the years.

In one post on June 9, the group wrote, “As we head onto the stages of Universal Studios to begin shooting our milestone 30th season, we are filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude.”

“What started as a simple idea has grown into something far bigger than any of us could have imagined,” the post continued. “Over the last 16 years, The Voice has been privileged to air 721 episodes, totaling more than 1,100 hours of broadcast television and reaching an incredible 37 million viewers who have welcomed us into their homes season after season.”

Noting that they’re proud of their Emmy nominations and other accolades along the way, the show’s editors wrote that they’re most proud of their “union-strong Los Angeles family,” noting that “every single season, it takes a village of over 1,300 incredibly talented craftspeople, crew members, and creatives to bring this magic to life from production to post.”

What We Know About ‘The Voice’ Season 30

NBC hasn’t announced a premiere date for season 30, but typically, the fall season kicks off the third week of the month. So a September 16 premiere is likely, since NBC did confirm at its Upfronts on May 11 that the series will continue to air on Monday nights.

On Mondays, “The Voice” will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern time in September and October, but will move to a one-hour time slot at 9 p.m. Eastern in November due to NBC’s NBA game schedule.