Riley Green Gets Custom Chair on ‘The Voice’ with Special Feature ‘Nobody Else’ Has

When “The Voice” returns in September 2026 for season 30, the four red coaches’ chairs will be occupied by country star Riley Green, fellow rookie coach Queen Latifah, and veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine.

But Green thinks he has a leg up on the competition. Turns out host Carson Daly, who’s also an executive producer of the show, pulled some strings to get Green a custom feature on his chair.

Riley Green’s Hat Holster Comes With an Added Benefit

During an appearance on Dayton, Ohio, radio station K99.1 on July 14, Green revealed how Daly’s kindness helped him gain an advantage during the already-filmed Blind Auditions and beyond, making sure he had a place to hang his cowboy hat.

Green told the station, “Carson Daly was like, we’re sitting over there, and he said, ‘What are you going to do with your hat? Are you going to wear it during the show?’ I said, ‘Well, I can’t because the chair, the back of it, you can’t wear a cowboy hat with a tall chair like that.'”

Then, Green said he told Daly that “it’d be cool to have a little holster for it,” to which he said Daly told him, “Well, I’m one of the executive producers. I can probably get that done.”

The next time Green got to the NBC set, his chair was outfitted with a special spot for his hat. He told K99.1, “Next thing I know, I got a little holster for my hat. So nobody else has that.”

Green, who’s filming Battles with his team and fellow coaches on July 21 and 22, and a special competition round on July 27, told the radio station that the hat holster is more important than he initially realized.

What I found out,” he said, “is having the hat whenever you’re trying to get somebody to pick you for their team, when you can pull it out and put it on, they know you’re serious. That’s another…Little strategy.”

Riley Green Says Turning People Away on ‘The Voice’ is Not Easy

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Now that he’s already filmed the Blind Auditions and Battle rounds for season 30, Green is realizing how hard it is to let contestants go, even when they’re not quite good enough to advance.

While appearing on Theo Von’s podcast on July 15, Green admitted, ““It does get tough to find new things to say when somebody’s not quite good. Musically, there’s only so many terms. I’m sitting there … I don’t want to say the same thing over and over again.”

“You can tell they’re very talented singers, but they come on there and it’s a very awkward thing,” he continued. “You got chairs facing away, lights on, cameras on, television audience there. They start singing and they’re really winded, which is a nerves thing. They can’t catch their breath. It’s people’s dreams, you know?”

Green understands the nerves of people performing on “The Voice,” telling K99.1 he’s still amazed to be there himself.

“I can’t believe I’m on the show,” he said, “and all the contestants that are coming on there, it’ll be cool to get to try to help them out along the way.”

Season 30 of “The Voice” premieres on September 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.