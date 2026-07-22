Why Queen Latifah Makes So Much Sense as a ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Coach

When it was announced back in May 2026 that Queen Latifah would be joining “The Voice” Season 30 as one of the show’s newest coaches, plenty of fans were caught off guard. Some immediately celebrated the decision, while others admitted they mostly knew her from her acting career and had no idea she’d built such a successful music career years earlier.

Let’s be real, that’s probably one of the reasons she’s such an interesting addition to the coaching panel. She isn’t stepping into the red chair because she’s had success in just one area of entertainment. She’s spent decades recording music, acting, producing, and performing, giving her a unique perspective that many artists can learn from. It seems like maybe NBC wanted someone who took a different path than others who have been coaches on the show. For Latifah it hasn’t always been about music and that could be a good thing.

She’ll join new coach Riley Green, as well as alums Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine, when “The Voice” returns this fall.

Queen Latifah’s Billboard Hot 100 History Proves She’s Qualified

Queen Latifah’s biggest Billboard Hot 100 hit was “U.N.I.T.Y.” The song debuted on November 27, 1993, spent 20 weeks on the chart, and peaked at No. 23. Honestly, that’s an impressive run and one that remains a defining moment in her recording career.

She also made several more appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 throughout the years:

“ Just Another Day “: Released March 12, 1994, spent 11 weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 54.

“: Released March 12, 1994, spent 11 weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 54. “ Weekend Love “: Released July 23, 1994, spent 13 weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 70.

“: Released July 23, 1994, spent 13 weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 70. “ Need Your Love ” (with Big Bub and Heavy D): Released September 6, 1997, spent five weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 70.

” (with Big Bub and Heavy D): Released September 6, 1997, spent five weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 70. “ It’s Alright “: Released September 13, 1997, spent four weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 76.

“: Released September 13, 1997, spent four weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 76. “ Paper ” (with Apache): Released August 15, 1998, spent 10 weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 50.

” (with Apache): Released August 15, 1998, spent 10 weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 50. “You Can’t Stop The Beat” (as part of the cast of “Hairspray”): Released August 4, 2007, spent two weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 88.

Yep, those chart appearances span nearly 14 years. She found success as a solo artist, through collaborations, and even as part of a Broadway film adaptation. It seems like that kind of versatility is exactly what could make her such a valuable coach on “The Voice.”

Fans Had Plenty to Say About the Announcement

After NBC announced the Season 30 coaching lineup, fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts, and many loved seeing Queen Latifah land one of the red chairs.

One fan wrote:

“I LOVE THISSSSSS ITS SO OUT OF THE BOX ITS BRILLIANT”

Another commented:

“Y’know I really feel stupid for not considering her as a option when she was a guest judge on AGT. Great pull tho”

Others pointed to her experience.

“She definitely has the experience to be a great judge.”

Another fan added:

“I did not have her on my bingo card, but good choice.”

Several viewers were simply excited to see her join the show.

“I didn’t see this coming… I’m so stoked for Queen Latifah… She’s iconic, Inspiring, and Empowering… I’m looking forward to it ☺️”

There were also fans who admitted they primarily knew Queen Latifah from her acting career.

“I’ve never heard of her, but it’ll be interesting to see to the dynamic…”

Another Reddit user wrote:

“Somehow more shocked than I was when Snoop Dogg was first announced for his first season. 😭I’ve been living under a rock and didn’t really know Latifah made music. I mainly knew her for her acting”

To which someone replied:

“Same i was kinda like ‘isnt she an actress?’ but yes apparently she was a pretty successful musician.”

Queen Latifah Brings a Different Perspective to ‘The Voice’

Let’s be real, those reactions show just how broad Latifah’s career has become. Some fans have followed her music for years, while others are only now discovering that part of her story. That alone says a lot about the longevity of her career.

She’s experienced success as a rapper, singer, actress, producer, and performer, giving her insight into multiple sides of the entertainment industry. Honestly, that’s the kind of experience many aspiring artists hope to learn from, especially on a show like “The Voice.”

Yep, Queen Latifah brings decades of real-world experience to the competition, and it seems like she’ll have plenty of advice to offer contestants looking to build careers that last. It’ll be exciting to see how she settles into the red chair alongside Riley Green, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Levine when the new season begins.

“The Voice” Season 30 premieres Monday, September 21, 2026, at 8:00pm ET on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock.