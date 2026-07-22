Kayla Wallace Glows as First-Time Mom in Gorgeous Vacation Photos: SEE

Kayla Wallace, 32, spent the weekend in Montana with husband Kevin McGarry, 41, — later sharing photos on Instagram of her stylish Western wardrobe.

The “Landman” actress, who recently welcomed her and McGarry’s first child together, shared a three-photo carousel on Tuesday, July 21. While Wallace also shared a separate post the day before, full of memorable moments between her and McGarry, this post was all about Wallace and her enviable fashion statements.

One standout photo featured Wallace in her golden hour. With the sun setting on her face, the former “When Calls the Heart” actress found the perfect angle to show off her new-mom glow.

Kayla Wallace Rocks Western Wardrobe

Wallace credited New York City-based fashion designer Lela Rose for her Western apparel. Rose has been a fixture in the ready-to-wear bridal and bridesmaid business for 20 years, according to her website. Her handcrafted details and refined color scheme are a direct reflection of her background as a painter — and let’s just say Wallace was the perfect canvas to dress up!

During their travels, Wallace and McGarry stayed at the Montage Big Sky hotel resort. According to the lodging’s Instagram bio, their retreat is described as “A majestic mountain getaway in Big Sky, Montana, epitomizing the peaceful yet adventurous spirit of the Mountain West.”

The first-time parents, who announced their baby news in May without revealing their newborn’s gender or name, enjoyed the luxury of waking up to see the Montana Spanish Peaks mountain range encompassing the resort, located minutes from Yellowstone National Park.

Wallace and McGarry managed to sneak away for their weekend out West ahead of the season 3 premiere of “Landman” on Paramount+. According to Deadline, Wallace and the star-studded cast were all given significant pay raises after the success of season 2. Deadline reported that last season’s premiere drew a resounding 9.2 million global views in just two days, earning cast members like Demi Moore, Billy Bob Thornton, Sam Elliot, Ali Larter, and more their well-deserved payday.

When Does ‘Landman’ Season 3 Premiere on Paramount+?

“Landman” co-creator and executive producer Christian Wallace, who mirrored the roughneck storyline after his own life in West Texas’ Permian Basin oil industry, told The Hollywood Reporter that fans have only seen a fraction of what he plans to bring in the coming seasons.

“This world is so rich — West Texas, oil and gas, Fort Worth, the upstairs downstairs of this whole thing. It’s such fertile soil for storytelling. And even after season two, again, I feel like we’re still just skimming the surface,” the producer said. “Our cast has added so much depth to the characters. They know them so well now that they make it easy to tell an entertaining story.”

“As long as everyone’s still having fun and the story is continuing in a worthwhile way, then, sure, I’d love for it to go as long as the story permits. There’s a lot of runway left,” he added.

Season 3 hasn’t been given a premiere date, but according to multiple reports, new episodes are expected to air by early 2027.



