Adam Levine Posts Loving Message to His Wife Amid New Report of Trouble in Their Marriage

Rather than respond directly to a new report of trouble in his marriage, rocker Adam Levine subtly sent the world — and his wife — a message about his love for her. On June 22, 2026, the Maroon 5 frontman and coach on “The Voice” posted a photo of his and Behati Prinsloo’s shoes, side by side as they sat in what looked to be a small vehicle.

In the caption, Levine wrote, “the love I have for you is beyond what I can explain rationally” and he added a mermaid emoji — “🧜‍♀️” — on the next line.

Source Claims Adam Levine’s Worried About Losing Behati Prinsloo

Levine’s post, on which he limited comments, appeared a full month before his and Prinsloo’s 12th wedding anniversary. At the time of publication, the only person who was able to leave a comment was realtor Heather Marks, who simply typed a red heart emoji.

The couple married on July 19, 2014, at Flora Farms in San José del Cabo, Mexico, per People. Officiated by actor Jonah Hill, the wedding had 275 guests, including Robert Downey Jr. and Stevie Nicks, the outlet reported.

While their union started out happily, Levine and Prinsloo have been plagued by rumors and missteps, including in 2022, when Levine faced public accusations of cheating on his wife with Instagram model Sumner Stroh. The situation led him to issue a statement in which he said, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

Levine and Prinsloo, who share three kids, have shown a united front since, including recent red carpet appearances in which they looked smitten with each other. However, inTouch Weekly reported on June 19 that it’s all for show, per an inside source.

The source told the outlet, “Nobody who knows him thinks Adam can make this last and fix the long-term damage he’s already done. They both hate the idea of divorcing, but the people closest to them see it as an inevitability!”

Report Claims Adam Levine Has Worked Hard to Regain His Wife’s Trust

Getty Adam Levine and his wife Namibian model Behati Prinsloo attend the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on April 18, 2026.

Since the cheating allegations — which stemmed from Stroth posting private messages with Levine as she claimed they had a year-long affair — inTouch Weekly’s source said the rock star has put in “an enormous amount of work” to regain his wife’s trust.

“You have to give Adam credit for actually working on the relationship instead of bailing,” the insider told the outlet. “He doesn’t want to lose Behati.”

However, the source noted, “He doesn’t want to lose his rockstar lifestyle, either. His whole identity is built around it. Nobody thinks Adam and Behati are a perfect match.”

Levine and Prinsloo are parents to daughter Dusty Rose, who will turn 10 in September, eight-year-old daughter Gio Grace, and a three-year-old son whose name they haven’t shared publicly. Levine has been taping season 30 of “The Voice” in Los Angeles, set to premiere on NBC this fall.