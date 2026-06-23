Country Star Thankful to Be Alive After Terrifying Father’s Day Emergency

Country star Chris Young is thankful to be alive after experiencing a terrifying emergency on board a Father’s Day flight.

The “Who I Am With You” artist took to social media to share his story.

Chris Young’s Father’s Day Emergency

Young — who got his start in country music after winning the fourth season of the television competition “Nashville Star” in 2006 — received love and prayers from fans after sharing his terrifying Father’s Day emergency.

“Flying in to Nashville to see my Dad for Father’s Day,” Young shared via Instagram on Sunday, June 21. “Brake failure on the plane. Luckily had some amazing pilots. Ended up landing safely. Thank you Lord, the fire department, and the men up front.”

While it’s unclear exactly what went wrong on board Young’s flight, fans did not hesitant to send their love to the artist.

“My God you’re okay and everyone else too,” one follower wrote.

“Guardian Angels did their job🙏” another added.

“♥️♥️♥️🙏🏼🙏🏼 Thanks be to God and the pilot and crew and your team So glad you’re all safe 🙌🏼🙌🏼😎😎” a third wrote.

“I’m glad your ok! Praise God for your safety as well as everyone else’s. 🙏🙏 Happy Father’s Day to your dad!” yet another wrote.

Young’s bond with his father, Michael Harris, has been documented in his songs, specifically “Just Keep Living.”

“I wrote this about my dad’s battle with cancer. And he beat it, kicked its ass and he is still hanging, he’s had two heart attacks,” Young told Apple Music in October 2025. “This guy is just like, ‘That wall over there, I’m just going to walk through it.’ Old country guy, Dale Earnhardt mustache. But I love my dad, and I actually had to call him because this was so personal. I was like, ‘Are you sure you’re OK with me putting all this out there into the world?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.'”

Chris Young Cherishes Every Day

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In October 2017, Young was backstage supporting his pal and tour mate Jason Aldean during the Route 91 music festival in Las Vegas. What began as a weekend of celebration ended in tragedy as more than 50 people were killed and hundreds more injured when a lone gunman opened fire on the crowd from a nearby hotel.

“I love you guys,” he tweeted at the time. Hours later he added, “Spent I don’t know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage … know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire …”

“I’m literally shaking still,” he wrote.

Days later, Young returned to the stage, telling The Boot what went into that decision.

“A concert is supposed to be a safe space for people, and it’s supposed to be something to let them have a good time and forget maybe about the world for a little while,” he said. “I don’t want to get ever to a point where anybody would be able to take that away from anyone.”

One the one-year anniversary of the tragedy, Young shared a reflection post on Instagram.

“I don’t open up very often so I hope everyone takes this message as I mean it,” he began. “It has been a year since #Route91 happened…so much loss for no reason during something that should have been a happy moment for everyone present.”

Young added, “I was there, I’m lucky to be alive, and I will never forget the loss that so many had to suffer through that day and all the days since. I’ll never forget having to call my family saying I hoped to see them again. I love you all. Cherish every day you have.”