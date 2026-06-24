‘DWTS’ Alum Scott Hoying and Husband Announce Birth of First Child

A year after sharing their journey to parenthood with viewers on “Dancing With the Stars,” Scott Hoying and his husband, Mark Manio Hoying, have officially welcomed their first child. The Pentatonix star announced the happy news, revealing that their daughter, Birdie James Hoying, arrived via surrogate earlier this month and marking the beginning of what the couple calls their most exciting chapter yet.

A ‘DWTS’ Pregnancy Reveal

During the October 14, 2025, episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” Scott and Mark revealed they were expecting their first baby together.

For that episode, it was Dedication Night. Scott brought Mark onto the show for their special performance.

During rehearsals, Mark told Scott’s dance partner Rylee Arnold, “We have one more piece of news for you: We’re having a baby. Our surrogate is pregnant!” Scott happily added, “We’re gonna be dads.”

Now Baby Girl Is Here

After the big announcement on “Dancing With the Stars,” the couple has now shared the big news that their first baby has arrived.

In a beyond adorable video, the dads shared the name of their baby girl: Birdie James Hoying. They captioned the video, “HE’S HERE! WE’RE DADS! 🥹 Our baby’s name is… 🩷.”

They make their way through a ton of baby names before ending on Birdie James, which is so odd but so cute at the same time.

Fans Share Their Excitement

After sharing the baby’s name on social media, friends, family, and fans were quick to jump in the comments with their congratulations.

Robert Irwin, who makes an appearance in the announcement video, wrote, “YAY!!!! Love you guys!”

One fan wrote, “Imagine being loved this much by your parents🥹💕 she’s blessed to have you both! 🫶🏼,” while another added, “👏🏼 I would definitely come see this musical! Love you both, love the lyrics, but I especially love Birdie James!!!! 💞🤗🙌🏼”

The love continued, with this fan writing, “You both have taken the definition of Iconic to a whole new stratosphere/dimension!!!!🩷🩷,” and another fan writing, “this makes me so happy — congrats to you both!!! birdie will be so loved <3.”

The Couple’s Love Story

The couple tied the knot in 2023. Growing their family was the next step, as Mark said during the “DWTS” episode, “We’ve dreamed of this our whole lives.”

While Scott said it’s “crazy to say out loud,” he added, “”I’m so excited to start a family with him. I just feel like we’re really, really lucky.”

The love they have for each other is why Scott decided to honor his husband during the Dedication Night episode. They performed a foxtrot to Scott’s own song “Parallel,” which he wrote about the night he fell in love with Mark.

During the episode, Scott said, “I am so in love with him, and I have been hoping we would make it to this week. I felt like I was always dating mean guys. When I met Mark, it felt like I could exhale. I could be myself.”

Mark added, “For him to dedicate this performance to a song he wrote about our live, I will treasure this for the rest of my life.”

Congratulations go out to the first-time dads.